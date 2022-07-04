From the Langhe to Conegliano, a boom in real estate sales in the wine territories

The sales of farmhouses, farms, and, in general, independent housing units continue to race, which today represent 22% of acquisitions, especially in the wine territories, as reported by the latest data from the Tecnocasa Group. After the boom caused by the pandemic, which has pushed many to change their lifestyle, leave the city, and opt a life close to nature, the research for cottages and farmhouses continues, which cost relatively little in Langhe and Monferrato: 80-120,000 euros with the need of renovation, which, however, become 450,000 if refurbished with quality materials and in particularly suggestive positions. To which the costs of any vineyards must obviously be added. In the area of Barolo’s production, for a house in the countryside (ideal for a B&B) of 300-500 square meters with 150 square meters of garden, it starts from 400-500,000 euros. To invest, as reported by the newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”, it is not only Italians, who search for a second home or a turning point, but also foreigners, who, in the Langa, find a sort of economically more accessible Tuscany. But never as much as Valpolicella, where, however, sales have suffered a slowdown: here, among the Amarone vineyards, 200-250 euros per cubic meter are enough.

The interest, however, is mostly for the large properties, of 500 square meters, preferably with the park or the vineyard adjoined: the cost is 2,000 euros per square meter and almost as much for the renovation. There is an active real estate market in the Valdobbiadene villages, the productive heart of Prosecco, mostly second homes, around 50,000 euros, to be restored. Prices that increase significantly, however, if you move towards Conegliano and Asolo: from 1,500 per square meter for houses to be restored and from 2,000 for renovated ones. Always, of course, immersed in vine rows as far as the eye can see.

