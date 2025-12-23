“Grandi Langhe and Piedmont of wine” (January 26, 27 2026) opens wine calendar

A historical, cultural, and economic pillar of Italian wine, Piedmont of Barolo and Barbaresco, Roero and Barbera d’Asti, Alta Langa, Gavi, and Asti, among others, accounts for more than 14% of national exports on its own (553 million euros in the first 6 months of 2025, according to Istat). And, as it has been the case for several years now, the first major event on the 2026 wine calendar will be “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino” - “Grandi Langhe and Piedmont of Wine”, the edition No. 10 of the professional showcase created by the Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani and Roero Consortia, now also supported by the Piemonte Land of Wine Consortium. The event will feature not only the new vintages of Barolo, Barbaresco, and Roero but also all the other wines that embody the wine excellence of the Piedmont hills. It will take place at the Ogr (Officine Grandi Riparazioni) in Turin on January 26th and 27th. With 510 wineries, 375 from Langhe and Roero and 135 from other wine territories of the region, including Tortonese, Ovadese, Chierese, and Canavese, and with increasing participation from producers across the territory, the event has become the “en primeur” showcase for all of Piedmont wine industry.

“Two intense days of tastings aimed at trade operators, media, and industry professionals, who will have the opportunity to meet producers from Langhe, Roero, and all the main wine areas of Piedmont, including the denominations of Alto Piemonte, Monferrato, Astigiano, and specialists in sparkling wines made using both the Classic Method and Charmat Method”, explain the organizers.

““Grandi Langhe” represents a key moment for our region, a turning point that places the authentic story of our wines at the center of a major international promotion effort - says Sergio Germano, president of the Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani Consortium - it is an opportunity to showcase to international professionals and buyers, as well as journalists and communicators from Italy and abroad, the quality and complexity of our wines, the result of work rooted in deep respect for the Viticultural Landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato, recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2014. Through Grandi Langhe, direct engagement with a specialized audience allows us to highlight every new vintage to its fullest”.

Alongside Langhe great red wines, Roero wines will also take center stage at the Turin event, showcasing their distinctive profiles. “This is a strategic showcase that, year after year, has become one of the most important wine events in Piedmont and Italy - affirms Massimo Damonte, president of the Roero Consortium - it offers the chance to engage with an international audience who is attentive, curious, and increasingly sensitive to quality, origin, and the authentic, direct story of our wines. Presenting ourselves as Piedmont, as a critical mass of wine with all territories represented, is, I am certain, the most effective and well-equipped way to face challenging times like those we are experiencing”.

As said, the event is part of a unified promotion project for the regional wine system coordinated by the Piemonte Land of Wine Consortium, which brings together the main wine consortia in Piedmont and fully supports “Grandi Langhe and Piedmont Wine”. “It is a flagship event for Piedmont wine and once again demonstrates the strength of collaboration among wine territories - underlines Francesco Monchiero, president of the Consortium - the union of Langhe, Roero, Monferrato, Astigiano, and Alto Piemonte, together with sparkling wine producers and other denominations and areas such as Ovadese, Chierese, Tortonese, Monferrato Astigiano and Alessandrino with Acquese, the DOC and DOCG wines of Northern Piedmont and the provinces of Novara and Vercelli with their ten denominations, and the Turin area including Chieri, Pinerolese, and Canavese, along with the 14 wine consortia representing and protecting these areas and denominations, offers a complete, modern, and cutting-edge image of our oenological heritage. “Grandi Langhe”, arisen from the commitment of the Barolo and Barbaresco and Roero Consortia and now strengthened by the support of Piemonte Land in a clear regional vision, is an event which reinforces the presence of Piedmont in global markets. This action is more vital than ever for our wine economy and for the entire Italian system, which is built on a made in Italy which must be defended and promoted through cultural diplomacy, one of the most important and valuable tools not only for Piedmont but for the entire country. The figures of the event are growing - concludes Monchiero - is a sign that the Piedmont wine world is here and determined to claim the space it deserves in Italy and worldwide”.

