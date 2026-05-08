Fine wines, the Liv-ex recovery is gaining momentum, led primarily by Italy and Champagne

The secondary market for fine wines monitored by Liv-Ex is gaining momentum again, driven above all by Italy and Champagne. After the first 4 months of 2026, all the main indexes are showing more or less marked positive performances. This trend concerns a niche of a few highly prestigious and sought-after wines, which, of course, is not a faithful reflection of the vast, complex, and fragmented global wine market. Nevertheless, it sends a positive signal that may offer some confidence for the near future. Looking at the indexes analyzed by WineNews, the Liv-Ex 100 - the platform benchmark index, which currently includes for Italy wines such as Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, Barbaresco 2019 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2015 and 2019 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2021 and 2022, and Ornellaia 2021 by Frescobaldi, Sassicaia 2016, 2021 and 2022 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2021 and Tignanello 2021 and 2022 by Marchesi Antinori, and 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana 2020 by Soldera Case Basse - shows a growth of +0.6% since the beginning of the year. Italian labels play a leading role in this growth, with the top performer overall being Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, which has appreciated by +16.7% in 2026. It is joined in the “top 10” by Barolo 2019 by Barolo Mascarello (+11.8%), Masseto 2022 by Frescobaldi (+9.5%), and 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana 2020 by Soldera Case Basse (+8.8%).

Although more volatile, the Liv-Ex 1000, the broadest index, also ended the first four months of the year in positive territory, even if by just +0.1%. Within it, the standout performer is the Italy 100 index, which has gained a solid +1.4% compared to early 2026 levels. This index currently includes Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello of vintages from 2012 to 2021, then Barolo by Bruno Giacosa, with Barolo Falletto Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2007 and 2008, Barolo Falletto Le Rocche del Falletto di Serralunga d’Alba Riserva 2001 and 2004, and Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020, and still Barbaresco by Gaja of vintages from 2013 to 2022, Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno of vintages 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019, and still ll vintages from 2013 to 2022 of the most famous Supertuscans, from Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido to Solaia and Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, to Ornellaia and Masseto by Frescobaldi, and, still, from all the vintages from 2011 to 2020 of 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana by Soldera Case Basse. The legendary Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2005 leads this growth, which recorded a remarkable increase of +34.2% in just 5 months, followed, with gains ranging between +16.7% and +11.8%, by Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana 2012 by Soldera Case Basse, Masseto 2020, Barbaresco 2015 by Gaja, and Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello.

Among the other sub-indexes, Champagne 50 remains in good health, confirming growth of +1.1% despite a flat April. The Liv-Ex Bordeaux 500 (+0.2%) and Burgundy 150 (+0.2%) are struggling but remain still positive, while the Rhône 100 (-0.4%) and the Rest of the World 60 index (which includes major names from California such as Dominus, Opus One, and Screaming Eagle, from Chile with Almaviva, from Australia with Grange by Penfolds, and from Spain with Unico by Vega Sicilia) continue to decline, standing at -1.4%.

But, overall, demand for fine wines appears to be picking up again, which can only be positive news for the wine sector, even if this trend still needs to be consolidated over the rest of the year.

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