Great names from Bordeaux and Burgundy, with two intrusions coming from Australia, with its most famous wine, Grange by Penfolds (Treasury Wine Estates), and from Italy, with one of its emblematic wines, Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, among the wines considered milestones of the “renaissance” of Italian wine. It is produced at the splendid Tenuta Tignanello, in the heart of Chianti Classico, and was first released in 1971. It was conceived as the first Sangiovese aged in barriques, later complemented by international varieties (Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc).

This is the “The World’s Most Wanted Wines of 2026”, namely the most sought-after wines in the world, by Wine-Searcher, the largest global wine search and price comparison website (which, just recently, was acquired by Glx, a New York-based company wholly controlled by Platin Sàrl, the investment firm of the Goudet family, which, among other things, also holds a minority stake in Treasury Wine Estates).

In an updated “Top 10” in which the podium features, in order, two great Bordeaux names such as Pontet-Canet and Lynch-Bages alongside Penfolds’ Grange. They are followed, again in order, by more Bordeaux icons such as Cheval Blanc, Léoville-Las Cases, Montrose and Cos d’Estournel, and also by two absolute legends from Burgundy such as Romanée-Conti and La Tache, among which the “Bordeaux-style wine from Chianti” Tignanello, representing Italy in the realm of great wines, is included.

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