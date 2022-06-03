Gustav Thöni sabered Francesco Moser’s Trentodoc with one of his skis, toasting to a new “venture”

Gustav Thöni, using one of his skis — an heirloom of one of the alpine ski champion’s innumerable victories in the World Cup - has sabered the Moser Rosè Extra Brut Trento DOC from the winery of cycling champion Francesco Moser, to toast to a new “endeavor”. This is yet another endeavor that will go down in history, just like the ones the two great sportsmen have accustomed us to with their sporting triumphs. This endeavor saw the two giants of Italian and world sports of the nineteen seventies and eighties recently face an exciting climb on e-bikes in the spectacular hairpin bends from Hotel Bella Vista in Trafoi, the historic Belle Époque-style hotel owned by the Thöni family in Val Venosta, in South Tyrol, at 3.000 meters above sea level of Cima Coppi on the Stelvio Pass.

Then, following Trentodoc and the descent, they also presented their legendary feats in the books, “Olympics, World Cups, 4 World Cups. The triumphs of man and myth” by Gustav Thöni, and “How a kid from Trentino went out to conquer Italy and the world”, by Francesco Moser. The historic coach of Alberto Tomba, and “Lo Sceriffo”, are “champions” of hospitality and wine as well. They toasted at the table with the excellent South Tyrolean wines of San Michele Appiano as well, accompanied by the local cuisine prepared by the Hotel, which inaugurated the summer season with the experience, “Skiing with Gustav Thöni & in Bici with Francesco Moser” to the famous glacier in the heart of the Stelvio Natural Park, for lovers of skiing, biking, nature, and of course, great wines and great food.

