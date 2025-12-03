Here’s the WineNews Advent Calendar: it isn’t a ranking, rather, our followers’ choices

Christmas 2025 will be remarkable also because the Advent Calendar has transitioned from a niche phenomenon to a mainstream trend. There are now hundreds of brands selling the thrill of opening boxes, one each day, until December 24th, and finding chocolates or wine, tea or mini spirits. WineNews wanted to play this trend, too, offering its own personal Advent Calendar, which will be published every day on Instagram. Each day, there will be a Story featuring a bottle of wine, strictly Made in Italy. The wines do not come from the usual rankings, but rather they are the choices of our followers. The 24 wines on the Calendar are the ones most clicked in 2025, by the more than 55.000 followers @WineNewsIt.

Calendar are the ones most clicked in 2025, by the more than 55.000 followers @WineNewsIt. The WineNews staff of experts reviews more than 730 wines that are compiled and published annually, through I Quaderni di WineNews (notes on wine criticism) and I Vini di WineNews (wines tasted around the world, at events, or directly at the wineries), and a selection of 5.000 tastings each year. The followers have chosen their favorites through Likes or positive comments. The list includes excellent Tuscan wines, renowned Piedmont wines, and famous wines from the South and North. It is a little journey that will accompany us until Christmas Day. Of course, during the holiday season, bubbles couldn’t be missing. That is why we wanted to discover, with you, the 5 most clicked ones in 2025 on Instagram by @WineNewsIt.

There is a varied selection of wines, from whites to reds, including bubbles, which are perfect for toasting on the many occasions and events during this special month, paired with the great dishes of traditional Italian cuisine, or the most innovative cuisine.

The 2025 Advent Calendar by WineNews from December 1st to 24th

December 1- Venica, DOC Collio Chardonnay Ronco Bernizza 2023

December 2- Castello della Sala, Umbria TGI Muffato della Sala 2023

December 3- Le Monde, DOC Friuli Cabernet Franc 2020

December 4- Camigliano, DOCG Brunello di Montalcino Paesaggio Inatteso 2020

December5 - Castello del Terriccio, Toscana TGI Rosso Lupicaia 2019

December 6- Poliziano, DOCG Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Pieve Caggiole 2021

December 7- Fattoria dei Barbi, DOCG Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

December 8- Tenuta di Trinoro, Toscana TGI Rosso Tenuta di Trinoro 2022

December 9 - Masciarelli, DOC Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Marina Cvetic San Martino Rosso Riserva 2019

December 10 - Lunae Bosoni, DOC Colli di Luni Vermentino Etichetta Grigia 2024

December 11 - Canalicchio di Sopra, DOCG Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

December 12 - Gianfranco Fino, Salento TGI Primitivo Es 2022

December 13- Bruno Giacosa, DOCG Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2020

December 14- Ornellaia, DOC Bolgheri Bianco Ornellaia 2022

December 15 - Pian delle Vigne, DOCG Brunello di Montalcino 2020

December 16 - Arnaldo Caprai, DOC Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2019

December 17 - Bertani, DOCG Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore 1980

December 18 - Tenuta San Leonardo, Vigneti della Dolomiti TGI Rosso San Leonardo 2020

December 19 - Gaja, DOCG Barolo Sperss 2020

December 20 - Poggio di Sotto, DOC Rosso di Montalcino 2022

December 21 - Allegrini, DOCG Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2020

December 22 - Bellavista, DOCG Franciacorta Extra Brut Rosè Alma Assemblage 1

December 23 - Tascante, DOC Etna Bianco Sciaranuova 2022

December 24 - Giacomo Conterno, DOCG Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019

The 5 Most Clicked Champagnes on Instagram @WineNewsIt in 2025

1 - Louis Roederer, AOCChampagne Brut Rosé Cristal 2014

2 - Pol Roger, AOCChampagne Brut Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill 2015

3 - Moët & Chandon, AOCChampagne Brut Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015

4 - Bruno Paillard, AOCChampagne Dosage Zéro

5 - Ruinart, AOCChampagne Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs Dom Ruinart 2013

