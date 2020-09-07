Idris Elba also enters the “wine business”, with two labels: a Champagne and a rosé of Provence

Nowadays, wine is a “celebrity affair”: just a few days ago, the news of the entry into the Prosecco market signed by sisters Cara, Poppy and Chloe Delevingne, arrived and now it’s already time for another celebrity to enter the world of wine, this time from France. He is the British actor, producer and rapper, famous to the public for his roles in the TV series Luther and the Avengers film cycle, who presented two of his labels, one Champagne, produced by Champagne Sanger, at a launch party in London on September 3, whose vineyards and the entire production process is followed by the students and cellarmen of the faculty of Avize Viti Campus, the region’s viticulture school founded in 1927, and a rosé from Provence, produced by the Château Sainte Marguerite, a 91-hectare estate around the village of La Londe. The rosé of Elba comes from the 2019 vintage, and is obtained from a typical blend of Grenache and Cinsault.

Thus, the list of celebrity wines continues to grow, with the British star joining many other VIP winemakers: in addition to the already mentioned Delevingne sisters, and the “veterans” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who recently launched their maison dedicated to rosé Champagne, Australian singer Kylie Minogue and R&B queen Mary J Blidge had entered the business.

