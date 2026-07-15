If sparkling wine is the touristic key of the territory: “Sicilian sparkling wines network” arises

Following the common thread of sparkling wines, one of the most beloved and fastest-growing wine categories worldwide, to chart Sicily new wine tourism routes: from volcanic landscapes to inland hills, from Mediterranean coastlines to wind-shaped small islands, the “Sicilian sparkling wines network” has been created. This initiative brings together producers, institutions, and consortia with the aim of showcasing the biological, agricultural, and cultural richness of a land renowned for its hospitality, where sparkling wine becomes a gateway to tourism. A dedicated Manifesto identifies and maps itineraries across Sicily most outstanding wine-growing areas, linking native grape varieties with the sea, archaeological sites, art cities, villages, natural parks, and gastronomy. According to the Irvo Observatory (Regional Institute of Olive Oil and Wine), Sicily is home to 140 wineries producing sparkling wines (DOC, IGT, and varietal wines), with 330 labels available on national and international markets.

Sicilian sparkling wines are produced using Metodo Charmat in 54% of cases and Metodo Classico in 46%. By denomination, 49.1% of production falls under Igt Terre Siciliane, 29.3% under Doc Sicilia, and 20.4% under Doc Etna. White sparkling wines account for 86% of production, while rosé sparkling wines represent 14%. Doc Etna has recorded the most significant production growth, increasing from 9.8% in 2018 to 20.4% in 2025; within this denomination, Etna Spumante Bianco is the most widely produced style. Sicily sparkling wine landscape is therefore a vast wine-growing continent to be explored slowly and thoughtfully: from this vision, the “Sicilian sparkling wines network” emerges, a declaration of intent aimed at transforming sparkling wines into the gateway to new wine tourism itineraries. The initiative was presented recently during the conference “Sicilia in Bolle” - “Sicily in Bubbles”, promoted by the Regional Institute of Olive Oil and Wine (Irvo) in partnership with the Sicilian section of the Italian Sommelier Association (Ais).

“In recent years, Sicilian sparkling wines - said Giusi Mistretta, Irvo commissioner - have demonstrated that they possess a distinct identity. They are the result of unique territories, native and international grape varieties interpreted with expertise, and entrepreneurs who have invested in quality, innovation, and sustainability. Today, this reality deserves to be promoted in a coordinated way in order to establish a strong and recognizable collective image”.

Irvo mission, in line with the development strategies of the Regional Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Mediterranean Fisheries, is also to create the conditions for Sicily wine sector to grow in a competitive, cohesive, and recognizable manner across national and international markets. “In this direction, Irvo has launched the Manifesto to create a “Sicilian sparkling wines network” - continued Mistretta - a collective, open, and participatory project designed to build a narrative capable of establishing Sicilian sparkling wines as a recognizable, credible, and authoritative category, while creating a dedicated, coordinated, and high-quality wine tourism offering. Competitiveness depends on collaboration, the ability to work as a system, and the presentation of a shared identity. With this objective, we are promoting a cooperative laboratory involving all key players in the wine sector (consortia and associations of producers) to whom we will present a “Declaration of Intent”, in order to advance a common vision and strengthen the identity of Sicilian sparkling wines”.

“The Manifesto of the Sicilian Sparkling wines network - explained Francesco Baldacchino, president of Ais Sicilia - represents an important example of how dialogue and collaboration can be transformed into a shared vision for the future of Sicilian wine. The path initiated by Irvo demonstrates a commitment to integrating skills, identities, and projects with the goal of enhancing a wine heritage that is an authentic expression of our land. As Ais Sicilia, we believe that building a network means creating culture, strengthening ties to the territory, and giving Sicilian sparkling wines a unique, authoritative, and recognizable voice”.

Sicily sparkling wine production is small but highly valuable: it accounts for just 1% of all bottled wines produced on the island. However, the percentage of wineries entering the sparkling wine sector continues to grow. Some producers have already gained international recognition through prestigious awards, while others are ambitiously entering a market where consumer demand for light and sparkling wines is steadily increasing. The goal is now to map these productions within an innovative network and develop wine tourism routes across a land which boasts Unesco World Heritage sites and truly unmissable destinations, including Mount Etna, Europe highest active volcano, the Zingaro, Vendicari, and Pantalica nature reserves, the Valley of the Temples, Selinunte, Segesta, Syracuse, the Villa Romana del Casale, the Arab-Norman villages; and the Baroque towns of the Val di Noto.

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