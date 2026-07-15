Fis and Bibenda “at the direction” of the new institutional campaign spot for Italian wine

Signed by Fondazione Italiana Sommelier (Fis) and Bibenda, headed by Franco Ricci, among the most important organizations that have been promoting wine culture for many years, the new cinema commercial for the institutional campaign dedicated to Italian wine has been launched. The campaign is promoted by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry and produced by Bibenda and the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier. The commercial will be screened in cinemas over the coming weeks, and filming was completed in recent days (at the Poggio Le Volpi winery in Lazio, ed). According to a statement from the Foundation, it is “a new visual narrative that once again places at its center the cultural value of Italian wine, the work of producers, the richness of local territories, and the most authentic meaning of coming together”, explains a note by the Foundation.

The project continues the path begun with the first institutional film, which was broadcast on Rai television channels and also distributed through radio, airports, and digital platforms. It represents a new chapter in the campaign “Wine is our time - Let’s cultivate what unites us”, created to tell the story of Italy through wine and to promote responsible consumption while highlighting the human, cultural, and landscape heritage of the country wine sector.

The campaign creative concept was conceived and developed by Bibenda - Fondazione Italiana Sommelier, in collaboration with Untitled Creative sas di Luca Mililotti & C.

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