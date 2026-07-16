The European Commission asks the Usa to exempt wine from tariffs

Europe has expressed to the United States its desire to exempt wine from tariffs. The European Commission has, in fact, drawn up a list of hundreds of products that it would like to see excluded from the 15% tariffs provided for under the EU-US Turnberry Agreement (in Scotland).

In the document, reviewed and first reported by Euractiv, the European Commission argues that the EU has already fulfilled its commitments under the tariff agreement by eliminating duties on hundreds of U.S. industrial and agri-food products starting from July 1st. Therefore, it calls on the United States to apply standard tariff rates to hundreds of “made in EU” products, including many of the Union’s best-known exports to the U.S. Market. First and foremost, there are premium agri-food products, with Roquefort and Pecorino among the cheeses explicitly mentioned. The list also includes wine and sparkling wine (for which the United States is the No. 1 market and, from January to April 2026, imported 564.2 million euros worth of Italian wine, according to Istat data published by WineNews), as well as brandy, cider, beer, and spirits such as whisky, gin, rum, vodka, and liqueurs.

Among agri-food products, olives and olive oil, pasta, truffles, and cured meats are also mentioned. As for the fisheries sector, the European Commission list includes products such as tuna, smoked salmon, sea bass, and octopus.

For the industrial sector, the proposal covers agricultural machinery, industrial robots, electrical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing tools, and chemical products. Finally, in the healthcare sector, the list includes surgical sutures, wound dressings, diagnostic kits, and operating tables.

Copyright © 2000/2026