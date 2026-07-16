Export, Italian wine recovers slightly in April: 2.3 billion in value (-6.8% on 2025)

Italian wine exports continue to recover, even if at a slower pace than indicated in the latest survey, and still remain in negative territory compared to 2025. According to Istat data published today and analyzed by WineNews, from January to April 2026, Italian wine exports reached 2.33 billion euros in value, -6.8% compared to the same period in 2025, while volumes stood at 640.7 million liters (-3.7%). The first four months of 2026 showed better results than the quarter ending in March, when export value was -8.2% and volume -4%. Although the situation remains challenging, as also demonstrated by wine stocks in cellars, the signs of recovery shouldn’t be underestimated, considering that in January 2026 the export “bulletin” showed a value decline of 18.7%.

The United States, the No. 1 market for Italian wine, imported wine worth 564.2 million euros, and the comparison with 2025 remains strongly negative (-15.4%), although improved from -20.5% in March. The same applies to volumes, which reached 111.7 million liters, improving from -8.4% in the first quarter to -5.5% in April. Germany, Italy leading European partner, recorded 351 million euros in wine imports (-6.8%), worsening compared to March, while the United Kingdom improved to 213.3 million euros (-6.1%). While Canada remained stable compared to the first four months of 2025 at 125.5 million euros, Switzerland declined further (-12.7%) to 114.5 million euros.

On the European front, positive news came from France, which moved into “triple digits” with 100.5 million euros in imports (+0.9%), while the Netherlands significantly improved on the quarterly trend, reaching 77.1 million euros in imports (-4.2%). Italian wine exports to Belgium amounted to 65.6 million euros (-9.8%). Sweden posted positive figures in April, better than those recorded in March, substantially narrowing the gap with 2025 to just under -1.5%, with imports worth 62.3 million euros. Sweden has now overtaken Russia, which, with more than 59 million euros in imports, was +28% compared to the same period in 2025, although growth slowed compared to the overall first-quarter figure.

Turning to Asian markets, Japan performance improved in April, moving closer to 2025 levels (53.9 million euros, -1.1%); meanwhile, exports to China reached 26.4 million euros in the first four months of 2026, an increase of 9.7%. Among emerging markets, Brazil continued its strong performance, reaching 13.4 million euros (+17.7%), while Australia recorded a decline (18.2 million euros, -13.2%).

Overall, 2026 remains a challenging year for Italian wine, with many variables that make the outlook difficult to predict with certainty. However, the export recovery which began in February has been steady and continued through April 2026, even if at a slower pace. These are encouraging signals which, at the very least, leave room for optimism about a further acceleration in the months ahead.

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