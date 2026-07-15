Fine wines, Soldera Case Basse (twice, and the only Italian wine) in 2026 Top 20 performers

From Barsac, the prestigious home of some of the greatest Sauternes wines, with Château Climens 2012 (+66.1%) and Château Coutet 2019 (+33.3%), up to Pomerol, another of Bordeaux most celebrated denomination, with Château Lafleur 2016 (+31.8%) as well as Château Pavie 2016 (+29.7%), a jewel produced in the Saint-Émilion area. Further down the list, there are Haut-Bailly 2016 (+29.6%) from Pessac Léognan, Château Rieussec (Sauternes) 2018 at No. 6 with a value increase of 28.5%, followed by Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese Toscana IGT 2011, a cult name from Montalcino and the only Italian wine in the top ten (+28.4%), and Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste 2013 (+28.2%), another outstanding expression of Pauillac. Position No. 9 goes to Château La Fleur-Pétrus 2021 (+28%), one of the iconic wines of Pomerol, while rounding out the top ten is Pavillon Rouge 2013 from Château Margaux (+25%). These are the 10 fine wines which delivered the “top” double-digit value performance during the first half of 2026, according to fine wine market specialist WineCap. Completing the top 20, there are: Georges Roumier Bonnes Mares 2018 (+25%), Dominus 2017 (+24.3%), Clarence Haut-Brion 2015 (+24.3%), Almaviva 2021 (+19.5%), La Conseillante 2017 (+19.2%), Haut-Bailly 2017 (+19%), Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2017 (+13.3%), Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020 (+13.2%), and Soldera Case Basse 2014 (+12.9%).

WineCap explained that “taken together, the data from the first half of the year paints the picture of a market that, following the correction of the past three years, has become increasingly rational. The best-performing wines are not speculative releases or labels from newly discovered producers. Rather, they are established wines whose prices have reached attractive entry levels relative to their long-standing quality and reputation”. Instead of chasing new releases, buyers are increasingly focusing on mature vintages and proven wines offering attractive entry prices. Another recurring theme, WineCap notes, is the appearance of multiple vintages from the same estates, with “both Haut-Bailly and Soldera appearing twice in the top 20. Rather than a rapid turnover of fashionable names, the market appears to be concentrating on producers with consistent international demand and proven liquidity on the secondary market”. France dominates the ranking, in addition to Italy, “Napa Valley (the USA) and Chile are also represented, demonstrating that opportunities have emerged across the wider market”. Nevertheless, Bordeaux secured 9 out of the top 20 positions, making it by far the most represented wine region. WineCap also pointed out that the ranking is dominated by older vintages, reflecting “the same trend which became increasingly evident during the 2025 Bordeaux “en primeur” campaign.

Although the vintage received widespread critical acclaim and was released at historically attractive prices, buyers repeatedly compared the new releases with outstanding vintages already available on the secondary market. Where price differences were not compelling enough, investors often opted for the more mature alternative. Recent Liv-ex data suggests that this preference continued after the “En Primeur” season. In June, almost every Bordeaux 2016 included in the Fine Wine 100 Index increased in value, making 2016 the best-performing Bordeaux vintage since the beginning of the year”.

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