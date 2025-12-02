In a difficult 2024, sparkling wines resist thanks to young people and Prosecco grows

Consumption habits are changing, and so are consumers, with trends increasingly favoring fresh, lower-alcohol wines which appeal especially to younger generations. Sparkling wines are leading this shift, a segment where Italian Prosecco seems to be asserting itself with growing authority and credibility, challenging even Champagne among economic uncertainty. And this is happening not only in Italy, as highlighted by the “Sparkling Wine Landscape Reports”, carried out by Iwsr (International Wine and Spirits Record) based on 2024 data, focusing on the U.S., France, and the U.K. (which together account for 48% of the total value and 48.6% of the volume of Italian sparkling wine, ed). Overall (before diving into country-specific data), the study shows that sparkling wines, despite a challenging 2024, are gaining strong appeal among Gen Z and Millennials in these three markets. These consumers tend to enjoy sparkling wines beyond “special occasions”, incorporating them into everyday, informal settings eroding, in this way, the share of still red and white wines.

“If this trend intensifies, sparkling wine could attract new consumers and increase purchase frequency among younger buyers - says Luke Tegner, Iwsr Head of Insights - the category is becoming increasingly integrated into consumer lifestyles as behaviors evolve, influenced by changing attitudes toward spending, wellness, and consumption occasions”.

Prosecco is growing mainly in the U.S. and France (less so in the U.K., where it seems to have peaked), while Champagne higher prices and premium positioning limit its growth potential (it is declining in all three markets). Meanwhile, smaller segments are emerging: flavored sparkling wines in the U.S., Crémant in France, and English sparkling in the Uk.

In the U.S., total sparkling wine volumes fell by -2% in 2024, though they grew +4% between 2019 and 2024. After a drop in consumers from 2022 to 2024, the share rebounded in 2025, reaching 27% of the population, well above 2019 levels (21%). Prosecco has been one of the most dynamic wines over these five years, expanding largely at Champagne expense: +7% in volume for Prosecco over the period, while Champagne remained flat and fell -5% in 2024 alone.

Adam Rogers, Iwsr Research Director for North America, explains this dynamic: “accessibility and price range are significant advantages for Prosecco and flavored sparkling wines, while Champagne premium positioning limits growth. With ongoing economic uncertainty and consumers cutting non-essential spending, Champagne is more likely to be affected”. Consumer habits reflect this: sparkling wine remains linked to celebrations across all age groups, but younger consumers also drink it in less formal occasions.

Similarly, in France, sparkling wine is outperforming still wine, even though both declined between 2019 and 2024 (respectively -1% and -6%). Here too, the average sparkling wine consumer is getting younger. Here, Prosecco registers a +12% volume increase in 2024 and +17% growth over five years with volumes up +11% in the first half of 2025. And, while Crémant d’Alsace is emerging as Prosecco main competitor (Crémant overall continues to expand, with volumes +6% in 2024 and +3% between 2019 and 2024). Champagne, meanwhile, is slipping even in its home market: volumes down -7% in 2024 and -5% in early 2025, with a -4% decline over five years. “Although Champagne still dominates in terms of prestige and status, its image among consumers has deteriorated regarding indulgence and value for money - explains Arthur Derail, senior analyst at Iwsr - meanwhile, France sparkling wine market seems driven by younger consumers, who also show higher consumption frequency than older generations, with certain denominations (Limoux, Saumur, Crémant de Bordeaux, and Crémant de Loire) performing particularly well. Targeting younger consumers is therefore a key growth opportunity”.

The same applies to the Uk, where Gen Z and Millennials represent a growing share of sparkling wine consumption. Despite ongoing economic pressures, the category remains healthier than still wines: sparkling wines fell -1% in volume in 2024 but held steady between 2019 and 2024, while red and white wines dropped -2% in 2024 and -3% over five years. Unlike the U.S. and France, Prosecco seems to have peaked in the UK: volumes were stable in 2024 and growth decreased by -1% between 2019 and 2024. Champagne fared worse, down -4% in 2024. “Premium price tiers have lost volume, especially since 2023, while standard-priced Champagne has grown, showing how economic pressures are driving down-trading”, says Patrick Fisher, Senior Analyst at Iwsr. Meanwhile, the main growth categories are English sparkling (which continues to strengthen its reputation for quality and taste, especially among Gen Z) and, also on the other side of the Channel with Crémant. “Sparkling wine in the UK remains resilient in an economically pressured climate, supported by the popularity of cocktails and spritz - concludes Fisher - younger consumers are more willing to try new products and have been central to the rise in cocktail consumption since 2024, particularly those based on sparkling wine”.

