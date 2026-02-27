“In Auction For Smiles”, the auction of wines to ensure care in low and middle income countries

The world of Italian wine becomes an ambassador of social responsibility, thanks to more than 70 Italian wineries which have donated their fine wines to raise funds in support of international medical programs providing medical and surgical care to children born with facial malformations such as cleft lip and palate in low- and middle-income countries, where access to essential healthcare is still limited. On March 5th, Villa Blanc in Rome will host “In Auction for Smiles”, the charity auction promoted by the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation, which this year is joined by the Luiss Business School. The event is curated by Gelasio Gaetani d’Aragona Lovatelli, writer, wine expert, and ambassador of Italian wine, and auctioned by Pier Matteo Carnaroli, with connoisseurs, collectors, and philanthropic enthusiasts competing for the charitable lots.

The donations of fine labels which will be auctioned off are numerous and generous, maintaining, as in previous editions, the event high standards thanks to their renewed participation and recognized quality. Among the most prestigious lots, there are a magnum of Gabiano Riserva DOC 2020 by Castello di Gabiano, numbered in a limited edition with an art label by Maestro Maurizio Cattelan; a magnum of Sassicaia 2022 by Tenuta San Guido, generously donated by Raimondo Romani, founder of Italy first wine-specialized auction house G&R Wine Auction and of the new Italian hub for fine wine and spirits auctions, “Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction” with Bertolami Fine Art, taken directly from his personal collection; and two magnums donated by Cantina Bastianich, one of the 2026 new entries, which will also offer its renowned Vespa Bianco wine during the cocktail. And, still, among the valuable bottles, those donated by wineries such as Marchesi Antinori and Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, Batasiolo, Tenuta di Trinoro of Vini Franchetti, from Marchesi Frescobaldi to Paitin, from Castellare di Castellina to Allegrini, from Fattoria dei Barbi to Mazzei, from Vistorta to Banfi, from Tenuta San Leonardo to Petrolo, from Cusumano to Castello del Terriccio, from Tenuta Argentiera to Zymé. While, among the most substantial and prestigious lots, there are contributions from Tasca d’Almerita, Podernuovo a Palazzone by Giovanni Bulgari, Terredora by Paolo Mastroberardino, Masciarelli, and Monteti, alongside donations from Ferrari and Castello di Bolgheri, Donnafugata and Feudi di San Gregorio, Planeta and Lungarotti, Argiolas and Bisol, La Madeleine and Leone De Castris, Masi and Tramin, Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari and Michele Satta, Tenuta Sette Ponti and Castello di Volpaia, Zenato and ColleMassari, Badia a Coltibuono and Tormaresca, among many other leading wineries.

The evening will continue with a light dinner offered by Palombini Catering and a tasting led by Ais - the Italian Sommelier Association, while Sal De Riso - Costa d’Amalfi will present a final dessert.

“Each bottle donated represents far more than enological excellence: it is a gesture of trust and responsibility toward our patients - underlines Marcella Bianco, general director of Operation Smile Italia Ets - initiatives like “In Auction for Smiles” are not just moments of sharing. Thanks to the support of companies, partners, and donors, we can continue to advance surgical and training programs in the countries where we work, helping build more sustainable healthcare systems and ensuring safe, high-quality care for those who need it most”.

