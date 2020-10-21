In Berlin the preview of the exhibition “Wine. Beyond the landscape” signed Zenato Academy

Creating a meeting place dedicated to young artists in the sector of photography, which can express the intimate link between winemaking tradition and photographic art. This is the meaning and the ultimate goal of the four-year photographic project of Zenato Academy that, in the European Month of Photography Emop Berlin, inaugurated the preview of the exhibition “Wine. Beyond the landscape”, the second stage of the project, hosted at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, in the presence of Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo and with the video conference from the Zenato Estate in Peschiera del Garda with Nadia Zenato, at the helm of the Lugana brand, and the curator of the exhibition Luca Panaro.

After “Wine. Beyond the objects”, which in 2019 saw the students of the Academy of Fine Arts of Brera in Milan, continued with the involvement of the students of f/16 Schule für Fotografie in Berlin. “With Zenato Academy we set ourselves the ambitious project to create a meeting place dedicated to young artists in the sector of photography and to express the intimate link between wine tradition and photographic art”, explains Nadia Zenato, owner of the company. “Beyond is the key word of the project, but also of our vision: seeing, acting, thinking to overcome the limits, for our company, but also for our territory. And Beyond we go every day to the vineyard and the cellar, thanks to the attention paid to improve gestures, refine processes, study the results of experiments. Beyond because in our products we have put not only technique, but values and feelings”.

For Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo, “this ninth edition of the Berlin Emop takes place in unique circumstances in these difficult weeks marked by the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the first time that the Italian Embassy is partner of an exhibition during the European Month of Photography. And I am glad that we were able to maintain this inauguration despite the current limitations in terms of maximum number of people and social distancing. Today normality is being put to the test. But even today, photography can still be a powerful agent of change. By bringing the truth to light, photography can change the world and stimulate public opinion”.

The meaning of the exhibition, which will also be in the Zenato space at Vinitaly 2021, is told by its curator, Luca Panaro. “The theme chosen for this second edition of the project is landscape, intended as a source of knowledge, a noble and silent witness of wine production. The choices made by each student and the imprinting provided by the school - concludes Panaro - have led the five students to interpret the given theme in an original way, in the desire to go beyond the traditional iconography of the landscape through the imaginative power of photography”.

