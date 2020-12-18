Ismea: in the first 9 months of 2020 Italian wine exports lost 3.4% in value

The foreign front remains crucial for the Italian wine sector, and if the data of June and July had somewhat mitigated the losses of April and May, in August and September some perplexity returned. The punctual data for September, as told by Istat data, analyzed by Ismea, recorded exported volumes somewhat lower than those of the same period in 2019, with a drop in value as well. Overall, from January to September 2020, exported volumes are 2.6% lower than the same period in 2019, while in value the loss is 3.4%.

Among the destinations, European Union countries and non-EU countries recorded substantially similar setbacks, while in value the losses were 1% within the EU, and -5% in non-EU countries. In addition to the precise data for the two months at the epicenter of the health crisis, operators are concerned about global trade figures, with foreign trade already registering a decisive setback in value as early as March, which has been consolidated since the second quarter in the main importing countries, with the exception of Canada and Switzerland, which have increased (according to IHS Markit data) their demand in volume by +5% and +4% respectively, but with limited drops in value. The USA, a key outlet for Italian exports, reduced its total imports by 1% in volume in the first nine months of 2020, with expenditure, expressed in euros, down 11% on the same period of the previous year.

