Italian enologists elect WineNews director Alessandro Regoli as “honorary enologist”

“His journalistic work has contributed significantly to the spread of a competent, independent wine culture capable of interpreting changes in the sector, accompanying producers, enologists, media, and operators in raising awareness and improving the image of Italian wine around the world”: with this motivation, Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews, receives the “Communication Award” as “Journalist of the Year” 2026 by Assoenologi, which will be presented at the 79th Congress in Conegliano (May 28-30), to “recognize his constant commitment to reporting on Italian wine through WineNews, the website he directs (and which he founded a quarter of a century ago with his wife Irene Chiari, online since 2000, ed.) which over the years has become an authoritative reference point for national and international wine and food information”. But for Italian enologists, led by Riccardo Cotarella, he is also “one of them” in spreading wine culture - there are 4,500 professionals united in the historic association, founded in the late 19th century by Arturo Marescalchi, Antonio Carpenè, and Giovanni Battista Cerletti, 85% of wine technicians actively engaged in the sector - and they have named him “honorary enologist”, a prestigious award given over the years to eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in promoting Italian wine and territory. The award will be presented on May 28 in Conegliano, in the heart of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG appellation and its UNESCO World Heritage Hills.

