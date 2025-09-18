Italian wine exports to the US: -1.1% in value in the first 7 months of 2025, -21.1% in July

A negative July for Italian wine exports to the U.S., Italy’s main commercial partner, with a sharp decline in value and concerning average prices per liter, which are increasingly squeezing profit margins, despite positive volume growth in the first seven months of 2025. This is a warning sign ahead of the August data, especially since, starting from August 7th, U.S. tariffs increased from 10% to 15%. Overall, according to U.S. customs data analyzed by the Interprofesional del Vino de España (Oive), the United States reduced its wine imports in July 2025 by 11.1% in terms of value at 461.6 million euros (-57.9 million euros), while volume increased by 3.2%, reaching 94.9 million liters (+2.9 million euros). However, the average price per liter fell by 13.9%, to 4.86 euros/liter (-0.79 euros).

Italy, compared to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, lost ground. Comparing the first seven months of 2025 to the same period in 2024, Italian wine exports in value reached 1.2 billion euros (-1.1% with a loss of 13.3 million euros), and 219.5 million liters (+6.1%, corresponding to an increase of +12.6 million liters). But, looking at volumes, the price per liter dropped, a negative trend also highlighted recently by Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), to 5.48 euros (-6.8%, i.e., 0.40 euros less). The good news comes from sparkling wine exports, which reached 357.3 million euros (+4.3%), increasing by 14.7 million euros in value in the first seven months 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with a dominant position in volume at 77.1 million liters (+14%). However, even for sparkling wines, the price per liter fell, reaching 4.63 euros (-8.5%), i.e., 0.43 euros less than in July 2024.

Bottled wine shows signs of struggle, with 835.1 million euros in value from January to July 2025 (-2.7%), meaning a loss of 23.2 million euros year-over-year, although volumes rose to 136.4 million liters (+4.3%), the price dropped to 6.12 euros per liter (-6.7%). Positive performance for bag-in-box exports (+13.5%) at 3.4 million euros, while bulk wine collapsed (-39.5%), settling at 8.1 million euros in value, with a heavy -38.1% also in volumes, at 4.3 million liters, and a market price of 1.87 euros per liter (-2.2%).

Looking at July 2025 alone, France leads the ranking of wine suppliers to the U.S. in value, with 185.2 million euros (-10.8% compared to July 2024); Italy follows with 148.2 million euros (-21.1%). Together, the two countries account for 72.2% of U.S. wine imports. Far behind, New Zealand ranks third with 32.9 million euros (+29%), followed by Spain, getting closer to 26 million euros (-10.6%), or 3.1 million euros less than July 2024.

In terms of volume, Italy remains the top supplier with 30.7 million liters (-1.9%), representing 32.3% of total wine imported by the U.S. in July 2025. France follows with 17.8 million liters (+9.7%), then Canada with 14.1 million liters (-13.2%), Australia with 7.9 million liters (+33.2%), New Zealand with 6.1 million liters (+44%), and Spain with 5.6 million liters (-5.7%).

In the first seven months of 2025, France performed better than Italy in the U.S. market. Exports grew by 16.8%, totaling 1.4 billion euros with volumes reaching 122.3 million liters, which went double digit (+18.5%), and, the price per liter, already much higher than the Italian one, was less affected compared to “cousins”: 11.97 euros per liter (-1.4%). French sparkling wines saw a boom, reaching 481.6 million euros (+20.7%) in value and 23.6 million liters exported (+21.4%), with a stable price per liter (-0.6%) at 20.38 euros. And, also bottled wine grew significantly, both in value (+15%, corresponding to 968.2 million euros) and volume, at 93.9 million liters (+16.5%), though the price per liter dropped to 10.3 euros (-1.3%).

