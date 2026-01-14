Italian wine flies to India where consumption is still marginal, but potential is high

It is a market worth just 30.5 million dollars in imports overall, according to 2023 data from the Uiv-Vinitaly Wine Observatory, and therefore still marginal compared to the value of global wine trade. However - excluding the Covid period - it has matured significantly in recent years, with an annual growth rate (Cagr) in value of +12%. This country is India, the most populated in the world, where wine consumption has yet to take hold, even though Iswr projections are optimistic for the future: currently, the global consumption value of wine stands at just over 415 million dollars, but it is expected to exceed 520 million dollars by 2028, with a Cagr in value since 2019 of +3%. Italy ranks as the fourth supplier, just behind a podium made up of Australia, France, and Singapore, with growth rates for Italy at 14%, above the market average and among the highest on the list of top exporters.

An emerging market worth paying attention to, so much so that 30 Italian companies have flown to the Asian country, where, from tomorrow until January 18th, the “Vinitaly India Roadshow” will take place, the traveling promotional format organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Ita - Italian Trade Agency, dedicating this first 2026 leg to developing Italian wine business in India. The Ita delegation includes 8 companies, a representation of Consorzio Tutela Vini Valpolicella with 9 wineries, in addition to another 13 participating directly, ready to meet more than 200 importers, suppliers, and professionals from the HoReCa channel, as well as wine lovers, and to invite operators and buyers ahead of the next Vinitaly 2026 (Verona, April 12th - 15th).

“India is now at the center of attention for European partners with the signing of the long-awaited free trade agreement (at the EU-India Summit on January 27th, ed), and initiatives like this are essential to create solid relationships, transfer value, and position Italian wine in a structured and lasting way - commented Veronafiere ceo Adolfo Rebughini - in a still young market, our commitment goes beyond commercial promotion and aims to develop a culture of Italian wine through training, education, and long-term initiatives, including enhancing wine tourism through Vinitaly Tourism as a tool for connecting territories, businesses, and new international audiences”.

The roadshow kicks off tomorrow in New Delhi with visits to the capital wine shops and continues on January 16th at the Taj Palace, where the event comes alive with b2b meetings and tastings for buyers and wine lovers. Sonal C Holland will lead the masterclasses, India first and only Master of Wine, a key figure in wine & spirits education and consulting in the country. The sessions will focus respectively on the spectrum of Italian wine production - from Prosecco to native varieties, highlighting the fundamentals of terroir expression - and on Italy great red wine regions, exploring regional identities and stylistic evolution. The program will conclude with a gala dinner at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi with Ambassador Antonio Bartoli. On January 18th, the roadshow moves to Goa for a walk-around tasting at the Taj Cidade de Goa hotel, where the two masterclasses will be repeated.

Copyright © 2000/2026