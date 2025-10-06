Italian wine in “Legacy Icons”, “Classics” and “New Voices” at “Opera Wine 2026” by Wine Spectator

Italian wine is like a great art gallery, preserving and showcasing to the world a “permanent exhibition” of producer-artists who have shaped (and continue to shape) the history of their territories. It features a well-established area where names of absolute prestige are “on display”, which are, at this point, living classics, and a space dedicated to more or less emerging or already partially affirmed “artists” who, in their own way, express the vibrancy and dynamism present both in the most beloved and famous regions, and in those that are increasingly carving out a place in the glasses of wine lovers around the world. “Legacy Icons” (31 wineries featured in every edition, “producers who, thanks to their consistent focus on excellence, have had a historic impact on Italian wine”), “Classics” (69 producers “leaders in their regions with a strong track record of quality”), and “New Voices” (50 wineries “founded since 1990, selected for their ability to deliver quality, innovation, and continuous evolution in Italian wine”), in other words, to use the “classification” of Wine Spectator, which announced, for the first time from the U.S. during Vinitaly.USA in Chicago (October 5th-6th), the list of wineries which will be featured at OperaWine 2026, the annual super tasting, prologue to Vinitaly. This event celebrates the flagship companies of Italian wine in the U.S. and will take place in Verona on April 11th, ahead of the main Italian wine fair (scheduled for April 12th - 15th 2026).

Names ranging from Masciarelli to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Famiglia Cotarella to Ca’ del Bosco, from Nino Negri to Umani Ronchi, from Tormaresca Tenuta Bocca di Lupo to Donnafugata, from Planeta to Tasca d’Almerita, from Ferrari Trento to Antinori, from Castello di Ama to Castello di Volpaia, from Fèlsina to Fontodi, from Marchesi Frescobaldi to Mazzei, from Ornellaia to Tenuta San Guido, from Lungarotti to Allegrini, from Masi Agricola to Zenato, among “Legacy Icon”; from Jermann to Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore, from Lvnae Bosoni to Bellavista, from Guido Berlucchi to Braida di Giacomo Bologna, from Ceretto to Cogno, from G.B. Burlotto to G.D. Vajra, from Giacomo Borgogno & Figli to Oddero Poderi e Cantine, from Pio Cesare to Sandrone, from Argiolas to Tenute Sella & Mosca, from Benanti to Tenuta delle Terre Nere, from Cantina Terlano to Elena Walch, from San Michele Appiano to Tenuta San Leonardo, from Altesino to Argiano, from Biondi-Santi to Boscarelli, from Canalicchio di Sopra to Caprili, from Carpineto toCasanova di Neri, from Castello Banfi to Eredi Fuligni, from Il Poggione to Isole e Olena, from Le Macchiole to Rocca delle Macìe, from Antinori Castello della Sala to Caprai, from Bertani to Nino Franco, from Roberto Anselmi to Romano dal Forno, and Tedeschi among “Classic”; and, still, among the “New Voices”, names such as Quintodecimo, San Salvatore 1988, Villa Bucci, Gianfranco Fino, Arianna Occhipinti, Feudo Maccari - Famiglia Antonio Moretti, Graci, Pietradolce, Maso Martis, Argentiera, Biserno, Grattamacco, Lamole di Lamole, Le Chiuse, Poggio al Tesoro (Marilisa Allegrini), San Filippo, Tenuta di Arceno, Tenuta di Trinoro, Tolaini, Tenuta Castelbuono (Fratelli Lunelli), Biancavigna, Gerardo Cesari, and Zýmē, just to name a few (full list available in the focus section).

In total, there are 45 new wineries compared to the 2025 edition. In terms of representation, Tuscany leads the dominance of ambassadors of Italian wine (with nearly a third of the selected producers, quota 48), followed by Piedmont (24), Sicily (15), and Veneto (12).

“OperaWine is a symbolic event and represents our only international tasting - declared Alison Napjus, senior editor at Wine Spectator, during the presentation of the "Opera Wine" 2026 winery list in Chicago - for me and Bruce Sanderson, senior editor, the wineries featured in Verona are always a source of inspiration and exploration of Italian wines, selected through our blind tastings. For next year, we have expanded the representation of Italian wine excellence, introducing the “New Voices” category exclusively for 2026, with the aim of identifying new thematic categories for future editions. We thank Veronafiere-Vinitaly for their trust in Wine Spectator. We are thrilled to spotlight these extraordinary producers at the Verona event and to present them to our 3.5 million readers worldwide”.

Focus - The 150 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator” for “Opera Wine” 2026

Legacy Icons

Masciarelli

Feudi Di San Gregorio

Mastroberardino Agricola

Livio Felluga

Famiglia Cotarella

Ca’ Del Bosco

Nino Negri

Marche Umani Ronchi

Aldo Conterno

Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio

Paolo Scavino

Tormaresca Tenuta Bocca Di Lupo

Donnafugata

Planeta

Tasca D’almerita

Ferrari Trento

Antinori

Castellare Di Castellina

Castello Di Ama

Castello Di Volpaia

Fèlsina

Fontodi

Marchesi Frescobaldi

Mazzei

Ornellaia

Tenuta San Guido

Lungarotti

Allegrini

Masi Agricola

Pieropan

Zenato

Classics

D’angelo

Borgo Del Tiglio

Jermann

Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore

Vie Di Romans

Liguria Lvnae Bosoni

Arpepe

Bellavista

Guido Berlucchi

Marche Bisci

Marche Garofoli

Braida Di Giacomo Bologna

Cavallotto

Ceretto

Cogno

Elio Altare

G.B. Burlotto

G.D. Vajra

Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

Marchesi Di Gresy

Massolino

Oddero Poderi E Cantine

Pio Cesare

Pira Chiara Boschis

Produttori Del Barbaresco

Ratti

Roagna

Sandrone

Vietti

Argiolas

Tenute Sella & Mosca

Benanti

Duca Di Salaparuta

Passopisciaro

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

Cantina Terlano

Elena Walch

J. Hofstätter

St. Michael-Eppan Winery

Tenuta San Leonardo

Altesino

Argiano

Biondi-Santi

Boscarelli

Canalicchio Di Sopra

Caprili

Carpineto

Casanova Di Neri

Castello Banfi

Castello Di Albola

Castello Di Monsanto

Castello Romitorio

Eredi Fuligni

Fattoria Le Pupille

Il Poggione

Isole E Olena

Le Macchiole

Ricasoli

Rocca Delle Macìe

Siro Pacenti

Valdicava

Antinori Castello Della Sala

Arnaldo Caprai

Tabarrini

Bertani

Nino Franco

Roberto Anselmi

Romano Dal Forno

Tedeschi

New Voices

La Valentina

Elena Fucci

Colli Di Lapio

Galardi

Quintodecimo

San Salvatore 19.88

Terre Di Valter

Chiara Condello

Bastianich

Liguria Terenzuola

Liguria Terre Bianche

Marche Villa Bucci

Molise Catabbo

Ca’viola

Mauro Veglio

Trediberri

Felline

Gianfranco Fino

Masseria Li Veli

Agripunica

Ammura (Tommasi Family Estates)

Arianna Occhipinti

F. Tornatore

Feudo Maccari

Feudo Montoni

Giovanni Rosso

Graci

Pietradolce

Maso Martis

Argentiera

Biserno

Grattamacco

Il Molino Di Grace

Ipsus

Istine

Lamole Di Lamole

Le Chiuse

Podere Salicutti

Poggio Al Tesoro

Riecine

Rocca Di Frassinello

Rocca Di Montegrossi

San Filippo

Tenuta Di Arceno

Tenuta Di Trinoro

Tolaini

Tenuta Castelbuono

Biancavigna

Gerardo Cesari

Zýmē

