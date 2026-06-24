Italian enologists meet Pope Leo XIV, Cotarella: “his closeness gives us hope and bravery”

If wine has always been a symbol of sharing and peace, and the theme of peace, especially in this intense era of wars and conflicts, is naturally at the forefront of the thoughts of Pope Leo XIV, then the participation today in the Vatican of Assoenologi at the general audience, and the brief yet intense meeting between Pope Prevost and president of Italian and world enologists Riccardo Cotarella, takes on a deep symbolic meaning. Cotarella, accompanied by Father Kessy, the priest from Tanzania who founded the winery project in his country with the ongoing support of Assoenologi, “entrusted to the Pope prayers the entire world of winegrowing and winemaking, and all those who, with passion and expertise, work in it every day”.

“It was a moment of deep emotion and great human and spiritual value for Assoenologi. On behalf of the enologists, I had the honor of presenting to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV our organization, an association that for over 130 years has represented Italian enologists and, through their work, thousands of families who dedicate themselves every day with passion to viticulture and wine production. I wanted to tell the Holy Father - Riccardo Cotarella told WineNews - how the vine and wine are not only an excellence of Made in Italy, but represent a millennia-old culture, a heritage of territories, traditions, work, and responsibility that accompanies the history of our country. I entrusted to his prayers the entire world of Italian winegrowing and winemaking: the enologists, the winegrowers, the entrepreneurs, the technicians, the workers, and all the families who live thanks to this extraordinary sector”. A sector which today faces complex challenges, from international tensions to market difficulties, from the effects of climate change to economic uncertainties, but which continues to look to the future with determination, expertise, and a spirit of service. The closeness and blessing of the Holy Father represent for us a sign of hope and an encouragement to continue our work with responsibility, safeguarding the value of the land, the landscape, and wine as an expression of community, culture, and dialogue among people”.

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