Italian wine stocks are still high at 39.8 million hectoliters as of July 30, 2025

Italian wine stocks were still high, and on a slight upward trend as well, in July 2025 compared to July 2024, in spite of a decrease reported a month ago. The news is not good, especially considering that we have now reached the harvesting phase, and several appellations have announced lowering yields to limit production and restore market equilibrium. Then, of course, there are the US tariffs, at 15%, which could potentially hinder winery inventories. According to the ICQRF (Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Prevention of Agri-food Products), August 2025 report by “Cantina Italia”, based on data from electronic wine registers and published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Italian wineries carried 39.8 million hectoliters in stock as of July 30, 2025; that is, 8.8% lower than June 30, 2025 (-3.8 million hectoliters), but +0.5% higher than July 31, 2024 (+204.058 hectoliters). In addition, there are also 2.3 million hectoliters of must and 58.747 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (VNAIF). The performance is definitely negative compared to a year ago, considering that as of July 31, 2024, 39.6 million hectoliters of wine were in stock (-13.1% compared to the same period in 2023). Compared to July 31, 2024, inventory levels are higher for wines (+0.5%) and VNAIF (unprocessed) wines (+58.4%), and lower for musts (-8.5%). Compared to June 30, 2025, instead, inventory levels are lower for wines (-8.8%), musts (-14.5%), and VNAIF (unprocessed) wines (-8.1%).

The Northern regions, primarily in Veneto, hold 57.9% of wine (which is 25.2% of the total). In detail, 56.3% of the wine in stock is PDO, 25.2% is PGI, while 1.5% of the total is varietal wines, and 17% is made up of other generic wines. There are 526 wines in Italy that have Geographical Indication (IG) status, while the top 20 denominations contribute 56.8% of the total stock. Prosecco leads the wine stocks at 3.2 million hectoliters (10% of the total), followed by TGI Toscana (1.5 million hectoliters, equal to 4.8%), TGI Puglia (1.3 million hectoliters, 4.3%), Chianti DOCG (1.2 million hectoliters, 3.8%), and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (980.047 hectoliters, 3%).

