Maintain the balance and reinforce markets: harvest 2025, Asti Docg reduces yields and stocks

As well as Chianti and Pinot Grigio, in a very widespread trend during this phase, among economic difficulties and health obsession which slow internal consumption down, chaos duties and international crisis slowing export down, also Asti Docg, the first Italian Metodo Classico, and, now, one of the most contemporary expressions of made in Italy sparkling wines, cuts yields with the aim to keep the attention between supply and demand high by solidifying markets. Consorzio Asti Docg announced a reduction in yields for 2025 harvest campaign from 100 to 90 quintals, of which 5 are destined to stock. These are the launched measured in these days, in vast majority by the members’ meeting of the Consortium upon proposal of Cda of protection and safeguarding institution of the denomination, particularly In light of the difficult and current situation. Specificaly, therefore, for the next harvest campaign, the maximum yield for Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti will be reduced to 90 quintals per hectare, of which 5 are reserved to stock up to March, 31st, 2025. A possible overcome, explained the Consortium, will be allowed up to 18 quintals per hectare, claimable as aromatic white must coming from Moscato grapes. Further excesses (up to 12 quintals per hectare) must be destined to different productions from wine. Considering stock, companies could reclassify autonomously products stocked as aromatic white must, or white wine. Once the period is over, the board of directors of the Consortium will evaluate, basing on the ongoing of the market to release, also partially, the volumes destined to Asti Docg, or further extend the duration of the measure. In the first semester, the balance of state stamps for bottled product stopped at 45.6 million pieces (-8.2%) against 49.7 million compared to the same period of the last year. According to president of Consorzio Asti Docg Stefano Ricagno, “the international context, increasingly more unstable, and aggravated by duties imposed by Trump administration, imposes as an attentive management of the offer. The aim is to harmonize the productive potential, control volumes, and organize a balanced growth of our denomination. With these choices of containment, we want to preserve the balance between supply and demand, and reinforce the stability on the market”.

