“Italy Decanted - Classic wines & Great values”, Italy on the cover of “Wine Spectator”

The passion of Americans for great Italian wines, fortunately, does not fade with Covid. And, despite the many and evident difficulties on the markets of these times, the cover dedicated to Italy, in the last issue (October 2020), by “Wine Spectator”, the most widespread and important magazine in the world of wine, is a positive sign. “Italy Decanted - Classic wines & Great values”, the cover title of the magazine (which, from 2021, will see the arrival of the new executive director Jeffery Lindenmuth, after the resignation of Thomas Matthews, who has held the role from 1999 to the present, but who still remains as a consultant to the important US group, ed), the second cover of 2020 dedicated to Italy (after the “traditional” one in April, in normal times in view of Vinitaly, “The Magic of Italy”, with focus on Piedmont), with, as the cover story, the great vertical of the 39 vintages of Tignanello, one of the most important wines of Marchesi Antinori and Italy, and on “Veneto to discover”.

In the first case, it is a great tasting, led by Piero Antinori and Renzo Cotarella, a journey from the first vintage of 1971 to 2016, with Bruce Sanderson's reviews, according to which from “a historical point of view, Tignanello has played an important role in the renaissance of the wine of Tuscany and Italy, contributing to the growth of knowledge of Italy as a world-class wine producing country”, and with the best vintages, which are 1985, 1990, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Among the focuses, the one signed by Alison Napjus on Veneto, which is not only Amarone, Soave and Prosecco, however “stars” of the Region, but also much more. And so, there is also a focus on Lugana, and in particular on producers like Zenato (whose 60 years of history the magazine also celebrates), Tommasi and Montonale, but also on Breganze and Colli Berici, and in particular on wineries like Maculan and Inama. And, again, always with Alison Napjus, space to the great Nebbiolo di Valtellina, emphasizing the productions of wineries such as Nino Negri (Gruppo Italiano Vini), Arpepepe, Rainoldi, Triacca, Nera, Mamete Prevostini, Sandro Fay, Balgera, Caven, Alfio Mozzi and Dirupi. And, to report, among others, a piece by Bruce Sanderson on “The Power of Tuscany”, with the absolute best tasting that is still signed Antinori, with the Solaia 2016, and then to follow, many important names from many territories of the Grand Duchy, Chianti Classico above all, passing through Montalcino, Bolgheri, Montepulciano and beyond.

Just a few highlights of an issue signed by the most important and influential wine magazine in the U.S., which is first of all a certificate of interest for the great wines of Italy, from a point of view, that of the American market, which is still essential for the Italian wine country, even in Covid emergency, and that will be, even more so, for the restart when the pandemic will be overcome.

