Jannik Sinner triumphs at Nitto Atp Finals in Turin, and toasts the success with Asti Docg

For the second consecutive year, Jannik Sinner has won the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin - the season last major tennis event, featuring the world top eight players competing against each other, and defeating his Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final (7-6, 7-5) - repeating, in this way, the celebratory toast “to cap it all” with Asti DOCG sparkling wine, this time with a three-liter jeroboam of Asti Spumante. Also this year, Consorzio dell’Asti Docg - the Asti DOCG Consortium served as the Official Sparkling Wine and Silver Partner of the tournament, with Piedmontese sparkling wines present throughout the competition at the Fan Village, alongside Brand Ambassador Lorenzo Sonego, and celebrating once more the success of the South Tyrolean champion.

“It’s been five years since we decided to link our territory to the elite of world tennis - commented president of the Consortium Stefano Ricagno - and the results confirm the validity of that choice. The tournament figures are concrete proof: this was the most attended Turin edition ever, with nearly 230,000 presences, as well as the most-watched final on TV in tennis history. A partnership which has allowed us to reach an increasingly broad audience, made up of enthusiasts and potential new consumers”.

According to data supplied by ATP, the 2025 Finals set record numbers with 229,879 tickets sold, a +8% increase compared to 2024 and almost double the first Turin edition in 2021 (which was affected by Covid-19 restrictions). The share of Italian spectators rose to 82% of the total, driven by “Sinnermania” for an economic impact of nearly 600 million euros, with over 4,000 jobs created or secured by the event and tax revenues approaching 100 million euros.

Success was also confirmed by Auditel data, showing 6.8 million viewers watched the match on TV, with a 37.5% share, making the Sinner-Alcaraz match the most-watched tennis match ever in Italy, surpassing the previous record held by Sinner-Djokovic final (also at the Finals) final in 2023.

A triumph, therefore, also in terms of visibility for the Asti DOCG Consortium, which for the tournament produced orange wine glasses in honor of the Italian phenomenon, reaching 7,000 units sold in just one week.

