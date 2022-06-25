Langhe’s Barolo and Alba’s White Truffle pay a visit to Champagne

At the moment, they are not talking about “twin territories”, but the long-standing affinity in the sign of excellence between two of the most famous and prestigious wine territories and brands in the world, Barolo and Champagne, has made it an even closer partnership. As a matter of fact, in November 2021, the French institutions and wine producers were guests of the Langhe, and to reciprocate, from June 30 to July 3, 2022, “a delegation from Strada del Barolo, Ente Fiera del Tartufo and the Municipality of Alba will be guests in Épernay for a tour of visits among Champagne houses, Abbeys and Castles, plus a charity dinner prepared by three starred chefs”. The dinner will take place on July 1st, in the Épernay Town Hall, in the very center of Champagne. It will be called “Champagne, Barolo et la gastronomie de la région d’Alba”. 150 high-level guests have been invited, including Champagne producers, and journalists. It will be chaired by the writer, Amélie Nothomb and prepared by three starred chefs: the French Jérôme Feck of the restaurant in Châlons-en-Champagne, from Piedmont, Massimo Camia of the Massimo Camia restaurant in La Morra, and Davide Palluda of the restaurant All’Enoteca di Canale. To pay tribute to the guest delegation, each table will bear the name of a Barolo cru, represented by a bottle gifted from a winery in the Strada del Barolo. 16 companies will participate: Agricola Gian Piero Marrone, Ciabot Berton, Damilano, Diego Morra, Dosio vigneti, Ettore Germano, Franco Conterno - Cascina Sciulun, Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Marchesi di Barolo, Monchiero Fratelli, Olivero Mario, Réva, Rocche Costamagna, Sara Vezza, Sordo Giovanni and Sukula.

The Langhe delegation includes Lorenzo Olivero, Emanuela Bolla and Daniele Manzone, respectively president, vice president and director of the Strada del Barolo and great wines of Langa, Liliana Allena and Stefano Mosca, president and director of the International Alba White Truffle Fair, Leonardo Prunotto (Municipality of Alba), the two starred chefs, Massimo Camia and Davide Palluda and the food and wine journalist, Enzo Vizzari. Vizzari, following the dinner, will visit some of the topmost Champagne houses, including Janisson Baradon, Alfred Gratien, Gosset and Taittinger, the Musée du vin de Champagne et d’archéologie régionale and the Abbey of Hautvillers, linked to the history of Dom Pérignon. The visit strengthens today's partnership between two excellent territories, but could evolve into something even more concrete tomorrow.

