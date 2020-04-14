Liv-ex: Italian wine share traded on the secondary market reached 24.7% in value

More good news keeps coming for fine wines, which is even more comforting in this grim period we are going through. A week ago (see our article here) Liv-ex numbers in the first quarter 2020 encouraged Italian wine, as it was the only index growing, even though slightly, at + 0.59%. The Italy 100 index, dedicated to the absolute top Italian wines, is a list compiled of the 10 most recent physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Supertuscans, or the Antinori family’s “Triptych”; that is, Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, and also Sassicaia, and Masseto and Ornellaia; and also Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) by Gaja, and Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva (vintages from 1999 to 2002, 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013), confirming the great things Italian fine wines have accomplished. There is another fact as well, which is that the share of Italian wines traded on the secondary market in the first week of April was equal to 24.7% in value. This share has consolidated the role of Italian wines, now second only to Bordeaux wines (36.1%, in vertical, which dropped from 50.3% in March), and consistently ahead of Burgundy, at 11.2%. This is a real record for Italian wines, which are still driven by Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2013, the most traded wine in this period that reached the price of 7.400 Sterling Pounds per case. There is yet another Italian wine in the top 5 most traded: Barolo Bricco Viole 2016 by Vajra.

Copyright © 2000/2020