Liv-ex marks the third consecutive month of decline: Italy 100 in November loses 0.49%

The crisis in the secondary market for fine wines does not stop, with the Liv-ex 1000, the index that monitors the trend of 1,000 wines from around the world, which marks the third consecutive month of decline: in November it loses 1, 74% on the previous month, while the decline, from the beginning of the year, is -3.56%. If in October Italy and Champagne were kept out of the shallows, in November, the Italy 100, the index formed by the most recent physical vintage of Sassicaia, Masseto, Solaia (Antinori), Tignanello (Antinori), Ornellaia, Barbaresco di Gaja , Barolo Monfortino Riserva and Barolo Cascina Francia by Giacomo Conterno, Guado al Tasso (Antinori) and Redigaffi di Tua Rita, lost 0.49%, maintaining the best performance in the year (+ 4.57%), and Champagne 50 it does even worse, marking a brake of -2.15%, but remaining, unique with the Italy 100, in positive territory in 2019 (+ 2.15%).

The worst performance, however, is once again that of the Burgundy 150, which even loses 2.93% in the month, and -7.29% since the beginning of the year, while the Bordeaux Legends 50 marks a drop of -2.70 % in November and -6.34% from the beginning of the year, the Bordeaux 500 loses 1.03% in November and 2.47% from the beginning of the year, the Rhone 100 -0.42% in November and the - 2.26% from the beginning of the year and Rest of the World 50 -1.18% in November and -1.92% from the beginning of the year. The Liv-Ex 100, which monitors the trend of the most sought-after collector’s wine prices ever (where Italy is more present than in the past, with Masseto 2014 and 2015, Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, Tignanello 2015 and 2016, Solaia 2015, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, Barolo 2014 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Villero 2013 Brovia and Sperss 2013 by Gaja), loses 1.28% in November, also due to a certain investor reluctance, held back by the fall of the dollar, Hong Kong instability and, of course, Trump’s duties. From which Italian wines are exempt, and it is perhaps also from this point of view that the excellent performance of Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2014 should be read, from 1,767 to 1,857 pounds per case (+ 5.1%) and Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, up from 12,346 to 12,780 pounds in cash (+ 3.5%), respectively second and fourth for average price growth.

