“Liv-Ex Power 100” 2025: Tenuta San Guido No. 2, for Italy 20 brands in the classification

One of Bordeaux legends, Cheval Blanc, takes the absolute No. 1 position, followed by Tenuta San Guido, an icon of Bolgheri with its Sassicaia, rising to No. 2, and Domaine Leflaive, one of the brightest jewels of Burgundy at No. 3: this is the podium of the Liv-Ex Power 100, the ranking of the “strongest” wines on the fine wine market, monitored by the London-based Liv-Ex platform, analyzed by WineNews, and realized based on year-on-year price performance (calculated from the market price for a case of wine on October 1, 2024, and the market price on September 30, 2025), trading performance on Liv-Ex (by value and volume), the number of commercial wines and vintages, and the average price of the wines of a brand. Overall, Burgundy remains the most represented region with 29 brands (-1 compared to 2024), Bordeaux rebounds with 27 (+2), and Italy holds third place with 20 (-2), followed by Champagne with 9 (+2), then California with 6, Rhône with 5, and finally Spain, Australia, Germany, and Argentina with 1 each.

Therefore, for Italy, there are 20 brands on the list, mainly Supertuscans and producers from the Langhe and Barolo, reflecting a demand which has cooled somewhat for other important denominations, such as Brunello di Montalcino and Chianti Classico at the top end, due to challenges in the U.S. market, underlines Liv-Ex. And, in this way, looking to Italian wines, an anthological Langhe name, Gaja, ranks No. 11, followed by two Bolgheri gems now part of the Frescobaldi Group, Ornellaia (No. 17) and Masseto (No. 21). Position No. 23 for the “home” of legendary Barolo Monfortino, Giacomo Conterno, while at No. 27, there is rhe only non-Tuscan or Piedmontese Italian wine, i.e. Quintarelli, icon of Amarone of Valpolicella, from Veneto. Position No. 31 for one of the great classics of Antinori home, on the contrary, Tignanello, followed at No. 41 by another jewel from the historic Florentine family, Solaia, separated by Langhe reference Comm. G.B. Burlotto at No. 37. Position No. 53 for an other top name of Tuscany such as Montevertine, while, Piedmont returns both at No. 65 with Produttori del Barbaresco, and at No. 66 with Bruno Giacosa. Position No. 72 for the standard-bearer of Brunello Biondi Santi, now owned by France Descours family (Epi Group), and headed by Giampiero Bertolini, ahead of another Montalcino icon, Il Marroneto, at No. 79. The Langhe returns with historical Giuseppe Rinaldi at No. 81 and Roagna at No. 87, then back to Montalcino with Soldera Case Basse at No. 91 and Valdicava at No. 92, and finally Barolo again with Vietti and Bartolo Mascarello at No. 94 and 95.

“This year Power 100 is geographically diverse, with the top 10 brands coming from six different regions. It is clear, however, that the market awarded consistent pricing. Wines that performed best, remaining stable or climbing the rankings, tended to offer high quality at slightly more accessible prices. Iconic wines like Petrus, Le Pin, Salon, and Selosse certainly don’t fall into this group, yet they still made significant progress. The increase in trading of wines of this caliber can be seen as a sign that market confidence is returning. Whether sustainability will be maintained in Burgundy 2024 and Bordeaux 2025 campaigns will largely depend on how release prices are received”, comments Liv-Ex, which underlines that despite a very challenging 2025, no less than 2024, there are signs of recovery, as shown by index trends over the past three months (as we reported here), and by the fact that while only 11 brands in the Power 100 saw their average prices rise in 2024, in 2025 that figure jumped to 35. These were largely “wines which make sense for buyers: reasonable prices, good availability, and strong brand reputation all played key roles”.

And, among these, the best performer is an Italian wine, Montevertine, +8.5%, joined by other Italian names on this special list, including Comm. G.B. Burlotto (+4.6%), Tenuta San Guido (+4.5%), Marroneto (+3.6%), Quintarelli (+3.5%), Produttori del Barbaresco (+3.2%), Ornellaia (+2.2%), Valdicava (+1.8%), and Tignanello (+1%).

Focus - “The Top 10” and all Italian wines in the “Liv-Ex Power 100” 2025

1 - Cheval Blanc

2 - Tenuta San Guido

3 - Domain Leflaive

4 - Joseph Drouhin

5 - Rayas - Domaines des Tours

6 - Krug

7 - Haut-Brion

8 - Chateau d’Yquem

9 - Opus One

10 - Mouton Rotschild

11 - Gaja

17 - Ornellaia

21 - Masseto

23 - Giacomo Conterno

27 - Quintarelli Giuseppe

31 - Tignanello Antinori

37 - Comm. G.B. Burlotto

41 - Solaia Antinori

53 - Montevertine

65 - Produttori del Barbaresco

65 - Bruno Giacosa

72 - Biondi Santi

79 - Il Marroneto

81 - Giuseppe Rinaldi

87 - Roagna

91 - Soldera Case Basse

92 - Valdicava

94 - Vietti

95 - Bartolo Mascarello

