Luigi Moio is the new president of the Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin (OIV)

International successes do not stop for Italy, from soccer to wine: Luigi Moio, Italian, professor of enology at the Department of Agriculture of the University of Naples Federico II, producer with the winery Quintodecimo, in Irpinia, and already vice president of OIV, is the new president of the Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin. The election took place few minutes ago, during the assembly of “the UN of wine”, held in presence and in hybrid form in Paris. Moio was elected overcoming his Australian competitor, Tony Battaglene, who withdrew his candidacy after a first vote in which Moio had a clear advantage, just a few points below the quorum required by OIV regulations. An important recognition for Italy's wine and for professor Luigi Moio, considered one of the most important authorities in the world of research and science applied to wine, and already, among the other things, member of the Accademia dei Georgofili and of the Accademia Italiana della Vite e del Vino, author of many publications such as “Il Respiro del Vino” (The Breath of Wine), which in few years has become one of the reference texts in the world about aromas.

Focus - Luigi Moio

Luigi Moio is Professor of Oenology at the Department of Agriculture of the University of Naples Federico II. After a degree in Agricultural Sciences and a PhD in Food Science and Technology, he specialized at Laboratoire de Recherches sur les Arômes of Institut National de La Recherches Agronomique of Dijon, in Burgundy, where he worked for 4 years. Appointed in 1998 as scientific expert for the Ministry of Agriculture for the Oenology Commission at the OIV (Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin) based in Paris, in 2015 he was elected President.

Member of the Accademia dei Georgofili and of the Accademia Italiana della Vite e del Vino, he is president of the Degree Course in Viticulture and Oenology and of the Master’s Degree Course in Oenological Sciences at the University of Naples, as well as head of the Vine and Wine Science Section and member of the Scientific Council of the Doctoral School in Agricultural and Agri-food Sciences at the same University.

For more than 25 years he has been dealing with sensory, biochemical and technological aspects of wine aroma, paying particular attention to the basic technological aspects aimed at enhancing and preserving the varietal originality of wine. He is the author and co-author of 250 scientific publications. Considered one of the greatest Italian experts in the wine sector, his studies have contributed significantly to the recovery and enhancement of many indigenous grape varieties of Southern Italy. In November 2016 he published for Mondadori the book “Il Respiro del Vino”.

Copyright © 2000/2021