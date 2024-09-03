Master Mimmo Paladino and inspiration in wine, with new “works of art” for Aneri

Site-specific installations, winery exhibitions, artist labels: more and more wineries are inviting artists to interpret through different languages of contemporary art the values that culture behind the production of their wines. Master Mimmo Paladino, among the most important Italian artists of the Transvanguardia movement, and among the most highly regarded in the world, has found inspiration there over the years and among others, for the “Witness” sculpture that welcomes visitors to the cellar where Ca’ del Bosco’s Franciacorta rests, for the label of Nittardi’s 2006 Chianti Classico Casanuova, which is part of the Fattoria Nittardi collection, and for the poster of Sannio-Falanghina European City of Wine 2019. But also for the Morellino di Scansano of the friend and exponent always of Transvaguardia, Sandro Chia, among the most appreciated and well-known Italian artists abroad, producer of Brunello di Montalcino, with Castello Romitorio, but also in Maremma with Tenuta Ghiaccioforte, and was among the “five artists” who, with their works, which became a label, narrated the 2015 Brunello, a “five-star” vintage, together again with Sandro Chia, Bertozzi & Casoni, Pino Deodato and Gian Marco Montesano. And he continues to find it, as he is now also the author of three labels, for a limited edition of bottles, of Amarone della Valpolicella from Aneri, the winery in San Pietro in Cariano, in the heart of Valpolicella Classica, which has chosen to celebrate its first 25 years of history with the world-renowned artist and three works created for the occasion.

