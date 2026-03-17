Mezzacorona is “the best Italian cooperative in the past 25 years”, according to Mundus Vini

If the cooperative sector of Italian wine accounts for half of the country overall production, it is also thanks to its broad evolution over time. Several leading organizations were able, long before it became common practice, to focus on improving production quality, strengthening price positioning, and expanding into international markets. Among these, Mezzacorona undoubtedly stands out as one of the gems of Italy and Trentino virtuous wine cooperatives, and not only (it also owns the Rotari winery, one of the symbols of Trentodoc, and Feudo Arancio in Sicily, as well as the sub-holding Nosio, which manages the commercialization of Mezzacorona Group products in more than 60 countries worldwide, either directly or through its subsidiaries). At ProWein 2026, in Düsseldorf, Mezzacorona further enriched Italy tally at the Mundus Vini competition (which rewarded many Italian wines and named Fantini Wines “Best Italian Producer” 2026), receiving the special award as the “best Italian cooperative of the past 25 years”.

A recognition of great prestige and significance, honoring the company excellence, innovation, and the quality of the group products. It also adds to the acknowledgments earned by the group headed by Luca Rigotti, which successfully closed its financial statement No. 121 (closing in June 2025, ed) with revenue exceeding 213 million euros (+0.32% compared to the previous year), over 62 million euros paid to member growers, a net profit of 1.74 million euros, consolidated equity of 100 million euros, and more than 500 employees. This is supported by the group widespread presence in 75 countries around the world, with exports accounting for 80% of sales.

The latest award from Mundus Vini to Mezzacorona - which also received “Best of Show” seals for four of its wines, specifically Pinot Grigio Trentino Doc Riserva 2024 (best white wine of Trentino), Lagrein Castel Firmian Trentino Doc Riserva 2022 (best red wine of Trentino), Rotari Trentodoc Extra Brut 2021 (best Trentodoc), and Inzolia Feudo Arancio Sicilia Doc 2025 (best white wine of Sicily) which “internationally acknowledges the outstanding cooperative work carried out by the Mezzacorona Group across the entire supply chain, which has enabled it to reach the top production standards in the sector and highlights the significant and innovative sustainability efforts pursued by its members over recent decades”.

Copyright © 2000/2026