Milano Cortina 2026, here is the wine list with 26 “Olympic wines” in the glasses of “Casa Italia”

If the highly anticipated Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games (February 6th - 22nd) will be Italy event of the year dedicated to great sports, but also an extraordinary showcase to present the beauty and excellence of Italy to the world, Italian wine can’t miss. And, it will be there with Alto Adige Doc Pinot Bianco Kristallberg 2023 by Elena Walch, Teroldego Rotaliano Superiore Riserva Doc Castel Firmian 2022 by Mezzacorona, and Trentino Chardonnay Doc Villa Margon 2021 by Tenute Lunelli from South Tyrol; from Lugana Doc Prestige 2024 by Cà Maiol (Herita Marzotto Wine Estates) to Valtellina Superiore Docg Inferno Ca’ Guicciardi 2021 by Nino Negri (Giv-Gruppo Italiano Vini) from Lombardy; Friuli Colli Orientali Doc Friulano 2024 by Torre Rosazza from Friuli-Venezia Giulia; from Breganze Doc Rosso di Rosso 2016 by Diesel Farm (Renzo Rosso) to Valpolicella Ripasso Doc Superiore Black Label 2023 by Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine from Veneto; from Freisa d’Asti Doc Il Forno 2024 by Cascina Gilli to Barolo Docg Cannubi 2021 by L’Astemia from Piedmont; Romagna Doc Sangiovese Superiore Riserva Vigneti Romio 2021 by Cantine Caviro, Romagna Albana Docg Secco 2024 by Tenuta Masselina, and Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Dop Rubino del Cerro 2024 by Venturini Baldini from Emilia-Romagna; Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2020 by Tenuta CastelGiocondo of Frescobaldi, Toscana Rosso Igt Villa Antinori 2023 by Marchesi Antinori, and Toscana Rosso Igt Crognolo 2023 by Tenuta Sette Ponti from Tuscany; Umbria Rosso Igt Rubro 2022 by Cantina Todini from Umbria to Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Superiore 2024 by Villa Bucci (Gruppo Oniverse, Veronesi family) from the Marche; from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Doc Tralcetto 2023 by Cantina Zaccagnini from the Abruzzi to Lazio Bianco Igt Bellone Anthium 2025 by Casale del Giglio from Lazio; from Greco di Tufo Docg 2024 by Feudi di San Gregorio (Gruppo Tenute Capaldo) from Campania to Edizione Cinque Autoctoni 23 by Fantini, and to Rosato Igt Salento Calafuria 2025 by Tormaresca from Puglia; Cirò Rosso Classico Doc Segno 2024 by Librandi from Calabria, Etna Doc Rosso 2023 by Cottanera from Sicily, and Vermentino di Sardegna Doc Cala Reale 2025 by Sella & Mosca (Gruppo Terra Moretti) from Sardinia. These are the 26 “Olympic wines”, a true reflection of the great mosaic of biodiversity representing Italy main territories, which will serve as ambassadors of made in Italy at “Casa Italia” featured in the wine list of “Musa”, the hospitality house project set up at the Triennale in Milan, at the Farsetti Gallery in Cortina d’Ampezzo, and at Aquagranda in Livigno, selected for Coni by the Lt Wine & Food Advisory team, supported by journalist and deputy editor of “Corriere della Sera” Luciano Ferraro.

“This remarkable selection of labels - underlines Luciano Buonfiglio, Coni president - allows us to toast in the best possible way to the return of the Olympic Games to our country, 20 years after Turin 2006. The chosen wines represent the authentic and diverse expression of made in Italy that we want to emphasize during Milano Cortina 2026, thanks to the “Musa” project. A fundamental added value to give voice, within Casa Italia, to the uniqueness of our tradition through tricolor excellence”.

“In the world of international sporting events, wine acts as a tool to enhance made in Italy in a mosaic of representation which embraces the entire wine landscape, from major groups to niche productions - explains Lorenzo Tersi, ceo of Lt Wine & Food Advisory, a boutique consultancy specializing in the wine sector and active in strategic and merger & acquisition fields, with extensive experience in the country most prestigious sporting events and internationally (Official Advisory Supplier at “Casa Italia” for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where it selected 30 ambassador wineries for our country; Wine Advisory for the prestigious Ryder Cup Italy 2023 golf event in Rome; alongside the Italian Football Federation in various World Cup editions; and exclusive advisor for Italo Treno in the “Italian Winery for Italo” project) - the celebratory wine in these occasions becomes a moment of cultural diplomacy, carrying with it the territory where it arises, the history of that label, Italian know-how, in a word, its uniqueness and authenticity”.

The “Musa” project of Casa Italia is a tribute to the inspiring role that Italy, with its beauty, history, and creativity, has exercised for centuries on global imagination and culture. In classical tradition, the Muses preserve memory, nurture knowledge, and transform thought into harmony through the arts.

The selection of wines by Lt Wine & Food Advisory was guided by principles which highlight the main denominations and native grape varieties, representing the entire “Italian wine economy”, from national big players to cooperatives and small producers, showcasing the richness, variety, and progress achieved by Italian wine in recent years. They all share the passion with which they bring their bottles to the world, in a continuous challenge to conquer new markets and consumers. Each label will be an ambassador of our country before an international audience who will thus “taste” the excellence of biodiversity across the regional wine landscape whiich makes Italy unique, together with its cuisine, recognized as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. A gold-medal team.

