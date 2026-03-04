New vineyard plantings: deadline extended to April 17, 2026 for applications

In an Italy which, in 2024, had 721,572 hectares of vineyards (over 90% of them dedicated to wine-grape production, according to data from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine - Oiv), and with a production level now considered excessive compared to market trends (44.3 million hectoliters from the 2025 harvest), discussions have long been underway about reducing production potential by lowering yields for certain types of wine, while conversations, more or less explicitly, are also beginning about uprooting some vineyards.

Yet, within the diverse landscape of Italian wine, made up of hundreds of denominations and thousands upon thousands of producers, there are also those who want to invest in expanding their vineyards. According to European regulations, this is ppossible up to 1% per year in each Member State. And for anyone wishing to do so in 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced an extension until April 17th, 2026 (instead of March 31st, 2026) for the deadline “for the submission of applications for authorizations for new plantings for the 2026 cycle”. This also takes into account the fact that “the “2026 New Planting Authorisations” application has undergone significant updates, which have caused delays in the functioning of the Sian platform”, as stated in Ministerial Decree No. 99377 of February 27th, 2026, available here.

