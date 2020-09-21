Nobile di Montepulciano had the first DOCG band in Italy. The Consortium is in search of its origins

Vino Nobile is looking to the past to build its future. This year marks forty years since it received the first Italian DOCG band (series AA n ° 000001). The band is kept in the offices of the Consorzio del Vino Nobile and considered a symbolic image for the celebrations that will last throughout 2020. The oldest DOCG in Italy is now searching its origins and the right key to deal with and win the challenges of tomorrow.

The Consortium Commissions, together with the wine producers of the consortiums have started the path that focused on a series of technical seminars. The seminars have proved to be an opportunity to discuss and compare for the production world, as well as to create an “identity card” of the denomination, to be made available to companies to communicate Vino Nobile around the world.

The Consortium is also studying a new image, looking to recovering its history and also its past identity, starting from investigations and research on the history of Montepulciano Wine and especially, Nobile. They are also creating and promoting original studies, specifically of a documentary type, in the historical archives of the city, and other locations.

“We wanted to look at our denomination from the “inside”, through the work and perception of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano’s main players, its producers,” said Andrea Rossi, president of the Consortium, “and the key goal is to identify, in the best way, the current identity of the appellation, its strengths, as well as its weaknesses. We therefore want to plan the best strategies to better guide its development in the future. This is why it is essential to start from the producers themselves, and from the history of our wine”.

