Pandolfini sets a record: 1.9 million euros in proceeds and Monfortino continues to top the list

With 98% of the lots sold and total takings of 1.9 million euros, equal to 280% of the initial estimates, Pandolfini’s sale on November 11 and 12 became the most important in the auction house's history in the wine sector. Among the best-performing lots - most of which were assigned to collectors and investors from all over the world, from the United States to China, passing through France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Holland and Germany - the 12-liter Barolo Falletto Riserva Serralunga d’Alba Bruno Giacosa 1996, from the collection of the great wine critic Daniel Thomases, sold for €11,025 (from the €2,000 starting price). Even better was the number one bottle ever produced of the now legendary Quarto di Brenta (12.140 liters) of Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 1955, which raised €23,275.

The great Bolgheri wines also did very well, with 12 bottles of different vintages of Ornellaia sold for €4,165, and 12 bottles of Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido 1998 sold for €4,900, the same figure as a double magnum of Masseto 2017. Among the large formats, also deserving a mention is a Nabuchodonosor (15 liters) of I Sodi di San Nicolò Castellare di Castellina 2017 (€5,880). Also from Tuscany, the 6 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Riserva Gianfranco Soldera 2003, awarded at €4,655, stand out.

As always, there were plenty of lots dedicated to the best labels from Burgundy and Bordeaux, with, at the top, a bottle of Romanée-Conti Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2017 (€24,500) and a bottle of Romanée-Conti Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2016 (€28,175). Major auction prizes included Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet Leroy Domaine D'Auvenay 2004 (€14,700), Musigny Domaine G. Roumier 2014 (€15,31.3), Echèzeaux Henri Jayer 1995 (€17,150), a magnum of Krug Clos du Mesnil 1996 (€11,025), 6 bottles of Château Lafitte Rothschild 2001 (€11,025) and a bottle of the legendary 1945 vintage of Château Mouton Rothschild (€10,413).

“An auction worthy of the catalog presented. The hard work of the past few months has borne fruit and has shown that the wine market has not been affected by the global economic situation and, on the contrary, has strengthened, bringing the auction figures to unprecedented levels”, commented Francesco Tanzi, Head of Pandolfini’s Wine Department.

