Pasqua Vini wins the 2024 Impact Hot Prospects Award from M. Shanken Communications

The solidity of a century-old history and a vision and ambition that are always focused on the future. These characteristics are part of the DNA of Pasqua Vini, one of Italy’s most important Veneto wineries, run by the Pasqua family, which will celebrate its first century of existence in 2025. And that’s not all, because in a special year for one of Valpolicella’s top brands, which also has strong ties to the world of art and culture, it has been awarded the 2024 Impact Hot Prospects Award for the first time by M. Shanken Communications, publisher of leading beverage industry publications including Wine Spectator, Market Watch, Impact, and Shanken News Daily, as Emerging Brand of the Year. This award is given to companies that have distinguished themselves in terms of sales growth, brand development, and marketing leadership in the US market (and which, in the past, has gone to Italian wine companies such as Frescobaldi, Val d’Oca, Santa Margherita, Torresella, La Gioiosa, Cantina La Vis, and others).

As explained by the Veronese winery, the Impact Hot Prospects Awards are given to companies that have achieved significant market share growth in the competitive US market. Shanken’s annual award is therefore an authoritative indicator for understanding the rise of wine and spirits brands in the US: to participate in this edition, companies had to have achieved sales of between 600,000 and 2.4 million bottles in 2024, with at least 15% growth in that year, as well as in 2022 and 2023.

Pasqua Vini announced that it closed 2024 with consolidated revenues of €63.5 million, up 6% on the previous year. This result was achieved thanks in part to the brilliant trend in the United States, where the winery grew by almost 40% in 2024, outperforming the US wine sector as a whole, which suffered a 7.2% decline in volume and 6.3% decline in value. The approach developed by the winery in the US, which has been able to adapt its offering state by state, understanding consumer preferences and observing local market demographics, has paid off. The mix of ideas, foresight, and strategy, always with a strong attachment to the Valpolicella tradition, is paying off for Pasqua, a company where today, alongside president Umberto Pasqua, his sons Riccardo, CEO, and Alessandro, president of Pasqua USA, work. “We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Impact Hot Prospects Award from Shanken”, said Alessandro Pasqua, president of Pasqua Wines USA. “Over the past 10 years, we have invested consistently and steadily in the US market, creating our own import company and building a solid local team. My decision to live in the United States reflects how strategic this country is for us. The solidity of our structure allows us to continue to face all the challenges that the sector has in store for us with determination. Thanks to these efforts and our continuous investment in the value of our wine projects and the people who work on them, our sales have grown steadily year after year”.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Vini, explains that “this result rewards our relentless commitment to quality and innovation. Over the years, appreciation for our wines has continued to grow thanks to our efforts in research and stylistic experimentation. We have invested in quality and brand awareness, and this makes us more flexible in the context in which we operate. Our desire to create meaningful conversations with our customers, using new forms of expression, has made us distinctive, with a unique and recognizable voice in the market”.

