Pasqua: wine, international art and Italian culture in the new project of patronage

Cultural investments and commissions of works to new talents in contemporary art represent for Italian wineries a tool to communicate their values and Italian identity. But in its new cultural patronage campaign with international resonance, Pasqua Vini, in addition to strengthening its support for art and culture, is focusing new investments on its own city. It is partnering with the Estate Teatrale Veronese, scheduled from June to September at Verona Roman Theater, of which it will be among the sponsors, an authentic cultural symbol particularly dear to the people of Verona. This commitment is part of the social responsibility strategy of the Veneto-based company which, starting in 2018, has supported numerous cultural projects in Italy and abroad bringing together the art of major international artists, wine which, in this way, is becoming a shared narrative within the city spaces, and innovation, often through immersive and multimedia installations offered free of charge to the public with a total investment of around 7 million euros. Among these initiatives, there is also the project 67 Columns for the Arena of Verona, which since 2021 has supported the artistic activities of the Arena. In 2024 and 2025, the brand supported contemporary art abroad for the first time, sponsoring at London Saatchi Gallery the exhibition “Metamorphosis: Innovation in Eco Photography and Film”, and bringing the work “Senza Tempo” - “Without Time” by artist Adalberto Lonardi to the prestigious gallery. Today, the preview of edition No. 5 of “Hey French: You Could Have Made It But You Didn’t” was unveiled, the multivintage blend with artist label by Cuban artist Cb Hoyo, who also created a site-specific artwork to be displayed from April 1st to 15th at Vinitaly 2026, at the same Theater.

“We are proud to support the Estate Teatrale Veronese at Verona Roman Theater, a symbolic place in the history and identity of our city, which my family and I love deeply - says Umberto Pasqua, president of Pasqua Vini - through this collaboration, we reaffirm our winery intention not only to be a key player in the international wine landscape but also an active contributor to the cultural growth of our territory”. “I encouraged the participation of a family attentive to the art world in supporting Estate Teatrale Veronese because it is an event historically cherished by the city and by the people of Verona - underlines the Councillor for Culture of the Municipality of Verona, Marta Ugolini - it is a true jewel in the calendar of our city cultural activities. I thank the Pasqua family for accepting my invitation, aware of the cultural value of the project”. The new season revolves around the concept “(H)Earth of Glass” and innovation, as artistic director Fabrizio Arcuri explains: “the core of the Festival will be an exploration of the earth as a living and fragile material, as a cultural landscape, and as an identity root”.

Since its first edition, Hey French (a provocative name for a wine unafraid to compete with the great French masters of blending) has attracted critical attention for its longevity and its winemaking style based on multivintage blending, a technique rarely used in Italy for still wine. It captures the characteristics of the vineyards of origin in a specific harvest, interpreting the potential of Monte Calvarina (with parcels located up to 500 meters above sea level). “We are taking a further step in our innovation journey - explains Riccardo Pasqua, ceo of Pasqua Vini - the six vintages which make up this year blend - 2020, 2022, 2019, 2018, 2024, and 2015 - subjected to the co-fermentation technique - interact, complement, and reinforce each other, giving life to a unique and contemporary expression”. In 2025, the label doubled its global turnover among the company Icons, starting from key markets such as Italy, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Similarly, with his direct style and a language close to Gen Z, in his artwork Cb Hoyo invites the public to return to the theater and once again experience live performance.

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