Prima Pavé, the world’s most awarded non-alcoholic wine, launches partnership with GIV

Yet another confirmation, if one were needed, of the expansion of “No-Lo” products on the market and in consumer preferences: Prima Pavé, the world’ most awarded non-alcoholic wine and the favorite in the luxury hospitality sector - with clients such as Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Fairmont Hotels, Kimpton, and Park Hyatt - has secured a national distribution agreement throughout Italy through Gruppo Italiano Vini, Italy’s leading wine group for the global sale and production of fine wines. From today, Prima Pavé’s Blanc de Blancs and Rosé Brut will be available to consumers in stores, restaurants, bars, and hotels across Italy, thanks to the newly signed partnership.

“Words cannot describe the importance of our newly acquired partnership with Gruppo Italiano Vini, given Italy’s significance in our overall history and its importance from a wine-making perspective, considering that all our artisanal wines are created with the highest quality Italian grapes”, says Marco Marano, founder of Prima Pavé. “Furthermore, having the opportunity to strategically align ourselves with such a globally recognized leader in the wine industry is a dream come true, and we can’t wait to see what happens in 2025 and beyond”.

Prima Pavé, a brand born from an idea by Dejou and Marco Marano, entrepreneurs in the hotel sector and wine specialists (a sparkling wine enthusiast, Dejou conceived the idea while pregnant with their first child), boasts not only a leading position in the hospitality sector but also a prominent position in haute cuisine, with a presence in Michelin-starred restaurants and the world's best bars in 14 international markets.

