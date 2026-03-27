Roco Winery, the company of Herita Usa (the Marzotto family) acquires vineyards of Domaine Lumineux

Roco Winery expansion plan goes on. The Oregon-based winery, one of the most awarded and prestigious in the state and wholly owned by Herita USA (the Marzotto family) has acquired the vineyards of Domaine Lumineux. The property includes 24 hectares of land on Hilltop Lane, one of the most sought-after areas of the Willamette Valley wine region, located in the heart of the Dundee Hills - of which 16.6 hectares are planted with vines. The estate is located less than 2 kilometers away from the site where Oregon first Pinot Noir vines were planted in 1965 and was founded in 2019 by film director Francis Ford Coppola under the name Domaine de Broglie. For the Marzotto family, this marks the fourth investment in the Willamette Valley. Following the acquisition of Roco in 2021, the group continued to expand its presence in the region with the purchase of vineyards in the Chehalem Mountains in 2023 and Marsh Estate in 2025. With this latest acquisition, Roco can now count on 44.5 hectares of productive vineyards. The acquisition of Domaine Lumineux vineyards will not be Roco only development in 2026. By the end of the year, the new Casa Roco will open to the public, a hospitality facility dedicated to the brand and to a selection of Italian wines from the Herita USA portfolio.

Located in the heart of the Dundee Hills, Hilltop Lane is an area that is as idyllic as it is prestigious, characterized by breathtaking views, unspoiled natural beauty, and dotted with family-run wineries. The property sits at an altitude ranging between 204 and 265 meters above sea level. The “Domaine Lumineux” brand and its tasting room in Newberg will continue to operate under the current ownership. “This further acquisition reaffirms our belief in the potential of the Willamette Valley and Oregon wine production more broadly - comments Andrea Conzonato of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates - on the one hand, market signals remain encouraging, especially for sparkling wines and Pinot Noir; on the other hand, this important purchase gives Roco access to some of the finest sites in the Dundee Hills, further strengthening our commitment to producing wines of the highest quality from Oregon most renowned AVAs”.

Domaine Lumineux belongs to Francis Ford Coppola, one of the world most famous and beloved filmmakers, who has invested in the wine industry since the 1970s, starting in Napa Valley. The Coppola family founded the winery in 2019 under the name Domaine de Broglie (in honor of French theoretical physicist Louis de Broglie) before changing its name to Domaine Lumineux in 2023.

Founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto, Herita Marzotto Wine Estates represents many of Italy most renowned wine regions: Eastern Veneto, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, South Tyrol, Lugana, Franciacorta, Chianti Classico, Maremma, and Sardinia. Nearly 800 hectares of vineyards stretch from north to south across the Italian peninsula. Roco Winery in Oregon, USA added to these in 2022. Through its brands Santa Margherita, Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca’ del Bosco, Ca’ Maiol, Lamole di Lamole, Vistarenni, Sassoregale, and Cantina Mesa, the group represents one of the most significant players in Italian winemaking, with revenues exceeding 248 million euros and more than 25 million bottles sold in 2024 across over 90 countries worldwide. Certified Carbon Neutral from the 2024 fiscal year, Herita is owned by the four brothers of the family third generation: Gaetano Marzotto as chairman, Stefano Marzotto as vicechairman, and Luca Marzotto and Nicolò Marzotto as members of the board of directors. Operational leadership is entrusted to chief executive officer Andrea Conzonato. Wines are distributed across five continents, with a particular focus on Italy, Canada, Germany, and the United States, where the group operates through its wholly owned import company Santa Margherita USA Inc., based in Miami.

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