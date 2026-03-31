Aspiring Masters of Wine “in the classroom” in Italy with Istituto Grandi Marchi

Investing in the high-level education of wine professionals by supporting what is considered one of the most influential international organizations in the field: Istituto Grandi Marchi (the association of 18 leading names in Italian wine, including Marchesi Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d’Orcia, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta San Leonardo, Tenute Folonari and Umani Ronchi, which together recorded a total turnover of 660 million euros in 2024, 55% of which from exports, ed). Once again, both in Italy and in thw eorld, Istituto Grandi Marchi is promoting high-profile education in partnership with the Institute of Masters of Wine continuing a collaboration that has been underway for more than 15 years.

The latest chapter of this collaboration took place at Cantine Rivera, one of the 18 historic wine families of Istituto Grandi Marchi, which recently hosted candidates for the Master of Wine title in the heart of the Alta Murgia area in Puglia, under the banner of excellence in viticultural and wine education. The initiative brought together 20 participants not only from Italy, but also from Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The intensive program alternated theoretical and practical sessions, lectures and examination trials, writing sessions and technical tastings of leading Italian and international wines, offering a full immersion in the rigorous approach and educational philosophy of the Master of Wine program.

The masterclasses for aspiring Masters of Wine represent a project strongly envisioned and supported by Istituto Grandi Marchi since 2012, which over the years has contributed to the growth of the wine professionals of tomorrow.

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