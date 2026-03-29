Case history: if wine talents move abroad and conquer great goals

They are two classic examples of “brain drain”, young Italian talents, in this case from the world of wine, who have chosen to move and work abroad, achieving significant milestones: the Tuscan-born Rudimante Belardi Galeone, Wine Director for the past four years at “Maaemo”, the only three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Oslo, has been named “Sommelier of the Year” in Norway by the specialist magazine Falstaff; Umbrian-born Andrea Martinisi, who has long been living and working in Auckland, will represent New Zealand at the “Best Sommelier of the World” 2026, the global sommelier competition.

Rudimante Belardi Galeone, in her role as Wine Director of the restaurant Maaemo, has won the “Sommelier of the Year” Award in Norway. “Her knowledge - writes the specializing magazine Falstaff in its reason - ranges from renowned European estates to small artisanal producers, which she presents with clarity and confidence. With calm precision and attentive guidance, she creates pairings that feel natural and harmonious, always keeping both the wine and the guest at the heart of the experience”. Rudimante Belardi Galeone was born in Siena and studied Art History in Rome. After various experiences in different Italian establishments, including the restaurant of the five-star boutique hotel Borgo Santo Pietro in Tuscany, she joined “Maaemo” four years ago.

Andrea Martinisi appointment came at the end of the national selection process and will take one of the most solid profiles in New Zealand sommelier scene to Lisbon. Now based in Auckland, Martinisi has built his professional career between Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, while maintaining a deep connection with his Umbrian roots and with Italian wine culture. Although he now considers New Zealand his home, it was in Italy that his passion for wine and fine dining arose. He took his first steps in some of the country best Michelin-starred restaurants, from the Grand Hotel Villa Feltrinelli in Gargnano to St. Hubertus, led by chef Norbert Niederkofler.

“Representing New Zealand at the Asi Best Sommelier of the World is a great honor - declared Martinisi - it is one of the highest achievements in our profession and a challenge that the world best sommeliers aspire to”.

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