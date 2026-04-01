Arnaldo Caprai, symbol of Sagrantino di Montefalco, in the portfolio of Angelini Wines & Estates

A new chapter begins for Arnaldo Caprai, the winery headed by Marco Caprai which, thanks to scientific research and cultural investments, has recovered and relaunched Sagrantino di Montefalco in the world, breathing new life into an entire territory: the Angelini Wines & Estates Group, headed by ceo Alberto Lusini, has acquired a majority stake in the Umbrian company, purchasing the shares held by a part of the Caprai family not involved in the wine business and by the Orlean fund. Marco Caprai, who created and headed the winery, sees his ownership stake rise from 25.5% to 35% and continues to hold his role within the company. This marks the completion of a generational transition which, thanks to the solidity and vision of the Angelini Group, will ensure a great future for the company and for the entire Sagrantino di Montefalco area.

The operation comes at a time of great dynamism for the sector and represents a strong signal of optimism ahead of Vinitaly 2026: a major entrepreneurial group such as Angelini is once again investing decisively in Italian wine, choosing in particular the absolute excellence represented by Sagrantino di Montefalco. The Angelini family wine group, which already includes prestigious estates (from Bertani in Valpolicella to Val di Suga in Montalcino, from Tenuta Trerose in Montepulciano to San Leonino in Chianti Classico, all in Tuscany, from Puiatti in Friuli to Fazi Battaglia in the Marche, for a total of over 460 hectares of vineyards and 2024 revenues of 30 million euros, ed), now adds the jewel of Sagrantino di Montefalco, which today counts more than 150 hectares of vineyards. And, as mentioned, thanks to the investments envisioned and led by Marco Caprai, the winery has looked well beyond its own boundaries, engaging in scientific research in collaboration with numerous institutes (above all the partnership with the University of Milan headed by professor Leonardo Valenti, starting in 1989, on the qualitative potential of the Sagrantino grape, which until then had been produced essentially in passito form, also leading to the creation of the “Cobra” vineyard, the world richest database on Sagrantino) as well as cultural and territorial projects (such as, to name just one, the restoration of the Renaissance frescoes by Benozzo Gozzoli in Montefalco, in the 13th century Monastery of the Poor Clares, where the ancient Sagrantino vines were preserved, from which the sacramental wine of Saint Francis was produced, and of which the frescoes themselves are among the most precious and historic testimonies).

Not to mention its pioneering role in wine tourism in the area, as well as its ability to combine business activity with social engagement, as demonstrated by the inclusion and social employment project carried out with Caritas of Foligno - widely awarded, from the United Nations to Symbola-Foundation for Italian Qualities, for which Marco Caprai received the honor of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic from President Sergio Mattarella. Over ten years, the project has provided jobs to hundreds of asylum seekers, thus fostering their integration into Italy and into the social fabric of the Sagrantino di Montefalco territory.

Caprai corporate philosophy is devoted to achieving the highest possible quality, with value and prestige recognized worldwide (also thanks to iconic and highly awarded labels, above all the 25 Anni Sagrantino di Montefalco, but not only). Since 2015, this philosophy has led to the collaboration of the Umbrian winery with the most important winemaker of the modern era on a global level, Michel Rolland, who recently passed away, and with his witness and future successor,Julien Viaud.

The story of Arnaldo Caprai began in 1971, when Arnaldo Caprai, an Umbrian textile entrepreneur who was awarded the title of Knight of Labour in 2002 for his merits in agriculture, purchased 42 hectares in Montefalco, four of which were already planted with vines at the Val di Maggio estate, to fulfill his dream of running a farming business focused on wine production and on enhancing the potential of the native Sagrantino grape variety. In 1986, the arrival of his son Marco Caprai at the helm of the company truly marked a turning point in the winegrowing history of the territory.

Today, this story continues under a new ownership of absolute prestige, that of Angelini Wines & Estates (the Angelini family group, also behind the major pharmaceutical company, ed), in a transaction which also completes the generational transition of Arnaldo Caprai. Thanks to the strength and vision of the Angelini Group, this will ensure a great future for the winery, with Marco Caprai representing its soul and continuity, projected with renewed ambition toward global markets.

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