A “wine pact” between Langhe and Japan looking to viticulture, wine tourism and trade

Japan remains by far the leading Asian country importing wine from Italy, even though it closed 2025 down on the previous year at 176.4 million euros (-4.1%, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews). This result is nevertheless far better than that of China (-25.1% compared to 2024), the other major market player in the region, which continues its waning interest in a product that many experts believed could strongly appeal there. Japan, on the other hand, has always had a good feeling with Italy. It is sufficient to think that in the 2015-2024 period, exports of the Italian food industry to the Asian country increased from 724.8 million to 980.4 million euros, marking a +35.3% rise. Over time, these ties have been further strengthened by events such as Expo Osaka, as well as by the creation of projects inspired by Piedmont wine heritage, particularly Moscato di Alessandria, such as the “Muscat Shiragai”.

And it is precisely from the Piedmontese “masters” that Japan wants to learn in order to further raise the production quality of its own wines: in the Langhe, land of wines such as Barolo and Barbaresco, Barbera d’Asti and Nizza, Roero and Gavi, Asti and Alta Langa, among others, and specifically at the Bera winery in Neviglie, between Alba and Asti - a 40-hectare family-run estate headed by Valter Bera together with his wife Alida Chiarle and their sons Umberto and Riccardo - a memorandum of understanding was signed between the district of Yoichi, a small town in Hokkaido, and a group of Langhe producers. Alongside Bera, the agreement was also joined by the wineries Adriano Marco e Vittorio, Cantina del Pino, Diego Morra, and Luigi Giordano. Wine tourism, trade, and viticultural practices are the three pillars of this “wine pact”, which brought together some leading figures of Piedmontese viticulture who welcomed Keisuke Saito, diplomat, mayor of Yoichi, and expert in the international wine world recognizing in the territory of the island of Hokkaido great potential for the cultivation of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

The agreement, called the “Langhe – Yoichi Alliance”, aims at a deep exchange of knowledge. At the heart of the deal, there are a shared sensitivity toward sustainable viticulture, adaptation to climate change, and the transfer of centuries of experience in winemaking and territorial branding. On an operational level, the agreement also seeks to develop a wine tourism model inspired by the Piedmontese vineyard landscapes, a Unesco World Heritage Site. The goal is to create a cultural bridge which encourages Japanese wine lovers to discover the Langhe while, at the same time, inviting the Italian public to explore the wild charm of Hokkaido. In parallel, the alliance aims to consolidate the presence of great Piedmont wines in one of Asia most demanding markets.

Umberto Bera, enologist at Bera, explained that “after several meetings with mayor Saito in the Langhe, in January I had the opportunity to travel to Yoichi, where I visited wineries and met some local producers—genuine people, unafraid to put themselves on the line. I also had the chance to taste Hokkaido Pinot Noirs, discovering distinctive wines in which the sea - so influential on the climate - and volcanic soils play a fundamental role in the organoleptic profile. I hope this alliance can generate fruitful exchanges on a cultural, technical, and wine tourism level, creating a virtuous dialogue between two territories that share an important vision centered on quality”.

Keisuke Saito, mayor of Yoichi, stated that “Yoichi, already known as the “new frontier” of Japanese wine, looks not only for the technique in the Langhe, but the philosophy needed to elevate its Crus to global standards. Yoichi aspires to become a worldwide benchmark for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Being able to rely on the wisdom and support of the masters of the Langhe is an immense honor for us. This wine seal is our promise never to betray the pursuit of excellence”.

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