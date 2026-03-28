Brazil, wine market grows led by sparkling wines and premiumization effect

Brazil is one of the “great hopes” of a wine market which is increasingly trying to diversify its outlets by exploring countries with considerable potential that has not yet been fully unlocked. This is also in light of the uncertainties, ranging from tariffs and currency devaluations to declining consumption which are currently affecting the main player in terms of imports, the United States. And while Brazil is still a niche market for Italian wine, having generated export revenues of 42.8 million euros in 2025 (+3.7% compared to 2024), according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, it is nevertheless reasonable to expect that the Brazilian market could grow rapidly, also thanks to the EU-Mercosur agreement. According to the Ita-Italian Trade Agency, headed by Matteo Zoppas, Brazilian wine imports reached a total of 165.1 million liters in 2025, with a value exceeding 558 million dollars, +6.8% compared to 2024. “These figures consolidate Brazil position as the leading destination market for wine in Latin America and one of the most important extra-European markets. However, the most significant element lies in the divergence between value growth and volume growth, a phenomenon which highlights an increase in the average unit price and confirms the progress of a structural premiumization process in consumption”. According to the Ita-Italian Trade Agency, “the profile of the Brazilian wine consumer is undergoing a significant transformation. Wine is increasingly more appreciated in major metropolitan areas through specialized distribution channels, high-end wine shops, qualified e-commerce platforms and premium horeca channels by a clientele that prioritizes quality over frequency of consumption. There is growing attention towards products with clear territorial identity, a high perceived quality standard and the ability to convey distinctive values”.

This scenario is therefore particularly interesting also in view of the upcoming edition No. 6 of “Wine South America”, an event organized by Veronafiere (through its subsidiary Milanez & Milaneze) dedicated to promoting the wine and alcoholic beverage sector in Brazil. The event is scheduled to take place in Bento Gonçalves from May 12th to 14th in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, at the heart of one of Brazil most renowned wine-producing regions.

Interest in wine is also evident in the Brazilian domestic market. “Wine South America”, citing a study by Ideal.Bi, stated that the turnover of the Brazilian market grew by +9% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Sparkling wines stand out in particular: in 2025, this segment reached a volume of 4.5 million 9-liter cases sold, +8% compared to 2024 and marking a new all-time record. In recent years, as it is noted, sparkling wines have maintained a steady growth trajectory and consolidated an important shift in consumption habits: sparkling wines are no longer limited to celebratory occasions but are enjoyed throughout the year. And this is not only good news for Brazilian sparkling wines, but also for Italian sparkling wines, whose “status” ranks among the world finest and which can continue to find increasingly fertile ground in one of South America leading countries.

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