“The voice of Biondi-Santi” No. 5: continuity across “Generations”

Continuity across “Generations”, a word to look to the future, grounded in the strength of historical roots. This is the value that young talents from the prestigious Holden School of Writing in Turin were invited to interpret through the language of literature and the instrument of the human voice by Biondi-Santi, the “cradle” einery of Brunello di Montalcino, now owned by the Epi Group of the Descours family (which also includes Isole e Olena in Chianti Classico, ed). The occasion is “La Voce di Biondi-Santi” - “The voice of Biondi-Santi” No. 5, the cultural project (and podcast) which accompanies the market release of the new vintages, which this year are Rosso di Montalcino 2023, Brunello di Montalcino 2020, and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019, together with an absolute jewel produced in extremely limited and rare bottles: Brunello di Montalcino Riserva La Storica 1983. A gesture of contemporary patronage which has given rise, within the “virtual literary salon” of the Greppo Estate, to five short stories now available in the podcast “La Voce di Biondi-Santi”. In doing so, the project continues a narrative begun in 2022, which over the years has focused on values such as “Equilibrio” - “Balance” (2022), “Meraviglia” - “Wonder” (2023), “Rispetto” - “Respect” (2024), and “Eleganza” - “Elegance” (2025), involving figures from culture and entertainment sector including, among others, actor Neri Marcorè, writer Joanne Harris, sailor Marco Soldini, and the former director of the Uffizi Galleries Eike Schmidt (all content is collected in a dedicated WebApp, also accessible via special Qr codes on the necks of Brunello di Montalcino and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva bottles). “Generations - says Giampiero Bertolini, ceo of the company since 2018 - are fundamental to Biondi-Santi. From forefather Clemente Santi, to whom we owe the name Brunello, to Ferruccio Biondi-Santi, who at the end of the 19th century began producing wine with a pioneering vision of quality and longevity. From Tancredi Biondi Santi, to whom we owe the famous 1955 Riserva and the preservation of the estate historic vault, to Franco Biondi Santi, the “gentleman of Brunello” who introduced innovative cellar techniques and created one of the first clonal selections of Sangiovese, naming it clone BBS11: Brunello Biondi-Santi 11. These generations built and handed down immutable values which today allow us to look to the future, strengthened by the deep roots of our history”. This progression, as well as this coherence, explains the winery, is reflected in the character of Biondi-Santi wines: in their freshness, in the iconic vineyards, and in the distinctive practices that at the Greppo Estate define daily work both in the vineyard and in the cellar. It is a transmission of knowledge and sensitivity which flows through time, renewing and reinforcing itself with each generational passage. “This is why we chose the word “Generations” for the fifth edition of La Voce di Biondi-Santi - continues Giampiero Bertolini - and why we feel a responsibility to pass on our passion to young people”. Federico Radi, technical director of the estate, explains that the word “Generations” also recalls a concept deeply connected to nature: “it evokes renewal and serves as a bridge between differences, because every generation, like every vintage, is unique. What remains central at Biondi-Santi is stylistic and qualitative continuity: we want to bring into the glass both the story of the vintage and that of the estate. The ongoing massal selection allows us to preserve Biondi-Santi Dna, safeguarding the genetic heritage from which everything originated”.

The first mention of the word Brunello dates back to the mid-19tg century, when Clemente Santi won a wine medal for his “vino scelto” - “chosen wine” produced entirely from Sangiovese at his estate in Montalcino. In 1888, his grandson Ferruccio Biondi Santi produced the first wine officially called Brunello di Montalcino. Since then, the name Biondi-Santi has been synonymous with excellence, standing among the most celebrated representatives of made in Italy, very appreciated by both collectors and the most demanding wine critics. In 2017, the acquisition of Biondi-Santi by Christofer Descours opened a new chapter in the company development with significant research projects and investments in both vineyards and cellar, aimed at further evolving the sense of excellence that has always defined the Biondi-Santi name.

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