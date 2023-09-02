Prosecco by La Marca and Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita are the most popular Italian wines in US restaurants

The top three most popular Italian wines on American wine lists, according to the ranking compiled by “Wine2Wine“, the Vinitaly business forum (scheduled to take place November 13-14, 2023 in Verona), in partnership with Somm.ai, which claims to be the “largest database of wine lists”, constantly updated, are: Prosecco by La Marca boasting 6.628 selections (wine, vintage and bottle format) in 4.623 wine bars and restaurants, second place, Pinot Grigio by Santa Margherita boasting 5.131 in 3.773 wine bars and restaurants, and third, Pinot Grigio delle Venezie from the Californian company Ecco Domani, counting 3.400 references in 2.743 bars and restaurants.

The data is a snapshot of the situation as of September 1, 2023, and shows the dimension of the most popular wines in American bars and restaurants; that is, the most widely consumed wines, such as those on wine lists (at an average price of less than 60 US dollars). There are, of course, rarer and more expensive gems on wine lists, which confirms the passion and maturity of American consumers for Italian wines at all prices. Therefore, in position number 4, Antinori’s leading wine, Tignanello, boasting 3.050 selections in 1.871 restaurants (at an average “bottle” price of 250 US dollars), ahead of another legend, such as Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido, counting 2.765 selections in 1.369 restaurants, at an average price of 462 US dollars, and then Prosecco di Ruffino, counting 2.203 selections on 1.553 lists, followed by another Italian wine gem, Ornellaia from Tenuta dell’Ornellaia by Frescobaldi (average price 453 US dollars), counting 2.014 selections in just 926 wine bars and restaurants. Closing out the "Top 10”, Prosecco Lunetta by Cavit, counting 1.805 selections on 1.366 lists, Brunello di Montalcino by Castello Banfi, counting 1.802 selections on 1.252 lists, and Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale, again by Ruffino, counting 1.717 selections on 1.172 lists.

But scrolling through the list of 150 wines, you will find all the most important names in Italian wine, such as Gaja, Bertani, Allegrini, Produttori del Barbaresco, Guado Tasso, Jermann and Pian delle Vigne (all from Antinori), Masseto, Zonin, Masi, Pio Cesare, Biondi Santi, Mezzacorona, Michele Chiarlo, Caparzo, Zenato, Pieropan, Montevertine, Rocca delle Macie, Fontodi, Tenuta Col d’Orcia, Romano dal Forno, Adami, Borgogno, Pio Cesare and Ciacci Piccolomini of Aragon. Further, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino boasts 482 selections in just 152 premises, at the very high average price of 1.803 US dollars a bottle, followed, in this ranking, by Masseto, at the average price of “only” 851 US dollars.

