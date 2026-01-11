Prosecco Doc, the “driver” of Italian wine continues to grow also in 2025

With the strength of its figures, but also thanks to its pleasantness, lightness, versatility, and accessibility, including affordability, which has conquered the world, and supported by promotional efforts which linked the territorial brand to major popular, sporting, cultural, and not only, Prosecco DOC, for years the driving force of Italian wine, closed 2025 positively despite an extremely challenging global context. Thus, confirming itself as the most famous Italian sparkling wine worldwide, it ended the year with 667 million bottles produced (+1.1% compared to 2024), of which 60.3 million were rosé wine (accounting for 10% of the category), for a value of 3.6 billion euros with over 82% exported to 164 countries.

“An important result in a context marked by geopolitical instability, inflation, customs duties, and pressure on consumption. The data confirms the resilience of our denomination in a year characterized by strong global economic instability - declares Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium (headed by Luca Giavi, ed), which safeguards the denomination between Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia - our denomination has demonstrated resilience thanks to the united efforts of the entire supply chain: grape growers, winemakers, and sparkling wine producers. This synergy, combined with our constant commitment to consumer protection, allows us to face complex international scenarios with balance and foresight”.

In particular, data about international markets - referring to the period January - September 2025 - show varied trends. The United States remains the leading export market (23.8% of exports) with growth of 8%, despite volatility linked to the introduction of tariffs. The UK follows (+1.1%), and France, with significant growth of +21.1%, takes third place ahead of Germany (+3.1%). Positive performances were also recorded in other consolidated or emerging markets, such as Greece (+22.4%) and Mexico (+14.5%). Some markets, however, show signs of contraction, reflecting specific geopolitical and economic dynamics.

“Regarding consortium activities, protection actions of the brand in global markets and promotional campaigns in 39 countries continued with determination in 2025, generating 2.1 billion impressions. In 2026, the denomination will take center stage as the Official Sparkling Wine Sponsor of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a remarkable global showcase to highlight the link between Italian wine excellence and its territory”, still explains the Consortium.

“For 2026 - concludes president Guidolin concluded - we aim to consolidate the value of Prosecco DOC and ensure fair profitability for the entire supply chain, in a scenario which will require attention and adaptability. Sustainability is a strategic priority: we are pursuing an ambitious project toward certification as a Sustainable Community under ISO 37101 standards, to integrate environmental, social, and economic efforts across the supply chain into a unified, measurable system. The Low Alcohol project (8-9 degrees) also continues, designed to meet new consumption trends in line with our constant emphasis on responsible and conscious drinking”.

