ProWein canceled, Bordeaux’s en primeur creaks, Grands Jours de Bourgogne canceled

The postponement of Vinitaly to June 14-17 (with “Opera Wine” by Wine Spectator on June 13) decided by Veronafiere, has created a real domino effect, with the two kermesse dedicated to organic and natural wines (VinNatur and ViniVeri), satellite events of the most important wine fair in Italy, which announced the postponement, in order not to lose the contemporaneity with Vinitaly: the tasting of the 180 producers of VinNatur will take place in Gambellara from June 13 to 15, with ViniVeri, in Cerea, on June 12 and 13.

But the reprogramming of the great events of wine & food, in Italy and around the world, caused by objective difficulties dictated by the Covid-19 emergency, does not end here. After days of waiting, on the quiet, comes the resounding cancellation, made official by the Messe Düsseldorf, of ProWein: appointment in 2021 (from March 21 to 23) and the world of wine, which therefore loses, at least for this year, at the main international wine fair.

In France, on the other hand, the week of the en primeur in Bordeaux is at risk. It would be the first time since the Second World War, but under current conditions, to imagine seeing the usual 5,000 wine merchants from all over the world on the shores of the Gironde seems more utopian than ever: the first week in April is just around the corner, the president of the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux, Ronan Laborde, is taking his time waiting for possible developments, but the French media are giving a possible - if not probable - postponement to autumn. In the other symbolic territory of wine-producing France, Burgundy, “Les Grands Jours de Bourgogne”, on the calendar from March 9 to 13, with which the Vins de Bourgogne are presented to the world in their cru, has been canceled.

Returning to Italy, Vinòforum - Lo Spazio del Gusto, the historic event dedicated to food and wine in Rome, has also decided to postpone the event on the calendar for June 19-28, postponing it from September 11-20. The new dates of Taste are also official, with the latest news and the excellent food and wine of the Belpaese that will be presented in Florence, at the Stazione Leopolda, from June 5 to 7.

Fiere Parma and Federalimentare, on the other hand, have decided to continue monitoring the situation linked to the spread of Coronavirus before making decisions on Cibus, one of the most important fairs dedicated to the Italian food sector, currently scheduled from May 11 to 14, but which, however, is destined to be postponed, it is not yet known (official news should arrive on Monday, ed) whether in July or September, as rumors increasingly insist. And then there is Macfrut, which just yesterday, with a press release from the Fiera di Rimini, confirmed the dates on the calendar - from May 5 to 7 - on the push of the fruit and vegetable sector and on the wave of confidence.

