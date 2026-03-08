ProWein Düsseldorf 2026: Italian wine sets course for Germany and Eastern and Northern Europe

Great attention is being paid to Germany, the second market for Italian wine after the United States and ahead of the United Kingdom (and among the few markets showing value growth, +0.8% in the first 11 months of 2025 compared to 2024, reaching 1 billion euros, Istat data). Germany is also considered the No. 1 market for “attractiveness”, according to over 1,000 industry professionals worldwide surveyed in the 2026 “ProWein Business Report”, produced by Geisenheim University. But focus is also directed toward the Northern and Eastern European markets, which are far from negligible, especially in a historical moment like this, marked by geopolitical tensions that could at any time render entire world areas inaccessible. Italy wine industry, although present with smaller numbers than in the past, as is the fair itself, will be a key player at ProWein 2026 in Düsseldorf, taking place from March 15th to 17th (as usual, it will be preceded by the “Tre Bicchieri World Tour” tasting on March 14th at the Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf (1 p.m.-7 p.m.), featuring nearly 80 Italian wineries, and by the magazine “Falstaff” 2026 Big Bottle Party at the Maritim Hotel starting at 4:30 p.m) - will again play a major role in Germany, the second most represented country after the hosts (561 Italian exhibitors, 645 German). Spain (401 exhibitors) and France (361) are also strongly represented, and together with Italy and Germany make up two-thirds of the fair 3,000 exhibitors. Many top-tier names will be present.

From Adami to Allegrini, from Altesino to Argea, from Caprai to Astoria, from Poliziano to Planeta, from Barone Pizzini to Bottega, from Botter to Braida, from Cadis 1898 to Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, from Ceci to Cantine Ermes, from Settesoli to Torrevento, from Vitevis to Carpineto, from Cecchi to Caviro, from Cavit to Cusumano, from Donnafugata to Elena Walch, from Fantini Group to Fèlsina, from Feudi di San Gregorio to Fontanafredda, from Fontodi to Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), from Italian Wine Brands to San Michele Appiano, from Terlano to Tramin, from Lungarotti to Frescobaldi, from Mazzei to Marilisa Allegrini, from Masciarelli to Masottina, from Medici Ermete to Monchiero Carbone, from Nals Margreid to Nonino, from Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine to Petrolo, from Piccini1882 to Prosit Group, from Rocca delle Macìe to Ruffino, from Ruggeri to Schenk Italia, from Serena Wines 1881 to Bellavista, from Speri to Tenuta di Artimino, from Tinazzi to Val d’Oca, from Varvaglione to Velenosi, from Venica to Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, from Villa Sandi to Mezzacorona, from Viticoltori Ponte to Santero, from Zenato to Zorzettig. Also present are consortia such as Brunello di Montalcino, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Primitivo di Manduria, Prosecco DOC, Garda DOC, Valpolicella, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, Lugana, Delle Venezie, Vini d’Abruzzo, Vini Piceni, Soave, Valtenesi, Asolo Montello, Chianti and Chianti Classico, together with Ersa and Promoturismo FVG from Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini, Piemonte Land, and collective business groups such as Ita–Italian Trade Agency, Area 39, Edoardo Freddi, and Iswa - Italian Signature Wines Academy (bringing together wineries such as Allegrini, Caprai, Bellavista, Feudi di San Gregorio, Fontanafredda, Frescobaldi, Masciarelli, Planeta and Villa Sandi). The fair, as mentioned, has been downsized and reorganized (“only” 7 halls open, with all Italian exhibitors in Hall 3), yet remains important, not only for its market but also as a place to take stock of the industry overall health. After leaving the recent Wine Paris in Paris with cautious hopes of a rebound, the wine sector now looks with new concern toward the effects of the war in Iran, which further add to already existing challenges: economic difficulties across many countries, health trends, U.S. tariffs, and not only.

The fair thematic layout also reflects current trends: from “Sparkling Visions” which covers the entire sparkling wine universe from Prosecco to Sekt, from Crémant to Champagne (which will again host its traditional Champagne Lounge); “ProWein Zero” focusing on one of the sector most dynamic segments, dealcoholised wines and spirits; “Organic Visions” dedicated to the entire organic world; and “Packaging & Design” showcasing the fast-evolving world of wine packaging.

As always, the fair will feature numerous tastings and in-depth sessions. Notably busy is the program by Ita-Italian Trade Agency, which across the three days will offer 11 masterclasses led by sommeliers Peter Douglas and Sebastian Bordthäuser in partnership with “Meininger”; tastings of the Meininger “Top 100 Italy” wines led by sommeliers Markus Dilger, Paul Knittel and Alexey Pilin; and themed tours exploring territories and denominations guided by sommeliers Filippo Bartolotta and Georgia Panagopoulou.

In day by day, on Sunday, March 15th, among the tastings, “On sun, two faces” (11 a.m.) will compare rosé from Provence and Valtenesi wines. At noon, an interesting tasting of red wines served chilled, from Bardolino to Lagrein, Lambrusco, Pinot Noir, and Gamay, will be led by Alexander Kohnen of the International Wine Institute. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a focus on Piwi wines with Ecovin, Demeter and Bioland. Among the talks, always on March 15th, the meeting with Martina Obregón is noteworthy to be signaled, Chief Marketing Officer of Henkell Freixenet, focusing on the global growth of sparkling wines (10:50 a.m.). Irem Eren DipWSET will delve into No-Lo wines, of which she is considered one of the world’s top experts (11 a.m.). Wine consumption among Gen X and Gen Z will be discussed with Kaleigh Theriault of NielsenIQ and Hartwin Maas, founder & ceo of the Institute for Generational Research (1 p.m.). Also at 1 p.m., a discussion will take place on the future of alcohol-free wines and beverages with, among others, Karin Eymael of Weinwirtschaft, Silvia Wiesner of Rotkäppchen-Mumm, and Melanie Broyé-Engelkes of the German Wine Institute. At 2 p.m., sparkling wines will again take center stage, with a focus on the growing trend of “by-the-glass” service, analyzed by Master of Wine Patrick Schmitt and Lambert Manden of Coravin.

On Monday, March 16th, among the most interesting tastings, at 4 p.m. “A Sparkling Experience” will be led by Eberhard Benz of Henkell Freixenet, featuring a comparative tasting of Prosecco, Cava, Crémant, Californian sparklings, and more. Among the conferences, the focus on emerging or rediscoverable markets such as Asia, Brazil, and Poland with Ian Anderson Ford is notable, who in China has worked with Concha y Toro, Penfolds, Villa Maria and Lafite, Christian Burgos, ceo of Inner Group in Brazil, and Polish Master of Wine Wojciech Bońkowski (10:30 a.m.). Meanwhile, in the Champagne Lounge, Gerhild Burkard, Champagne Ambassador for the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (Civc), will shed light on “sustainable viticulture” in Champagne (1:30 p.m.). At 2 p.m., another session will focus on new wine commerce channels, including Giorgio Benaglia, EU Category Leader for Alcoholic Products at Amazon, with emphasis on e-commerce.

On Tuesday, March 17th, among the tastings, the standout will be the “Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux” tasting from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., presenting 2022 vintages from more than 70 châteaux. Among the conferences, the focus on “how to sell more wine in mature markets” is interesting with particular attention to Germany and the U.S., featuring Laurence Whyatt, Managing Director, Beverages Equity Research - Emea at Barclays Bank, Erin Kirschenmann of Wine Business Monthly, and Felix Bodmann of Webweinschule Bodmann UG (10:30 a.m.). At 2 p.m., Alexandra Wrann DipWSET will illustrate the growing sparkling wine movement in Eastern Europe, from the Czech Republic to Moldova, Slovenia, Hungary, and Romania.

A small roadmap of tastings and insights, with Italian wine once again at the center in Düsseldorf in this first quarter of 2026, an indication that the year ahead may be even more complex than expected for the sector. Yet, as always in its long history, the industry looks forward with confidence, with Italy playing a leading role and Italian wineries seeking new opportunities and confirmation in global markets, all while preparing for their flagship event, Vinitaly, taking place at Veronafiere in Verona from April 12th to 15th.

